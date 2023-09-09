Mississippi Tulane Football

Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince (7) returns an interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Mississippi won 37-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

NEW ORLEANS — Senior outside linebacker Isaac Ukwu is well aware that, for the better part of the last few years, Ole Miss has been known for its offense.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you