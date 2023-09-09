NEW ORLEANS — Senior outside linebacker Isaac Ukwu is well aware that, for the better part of the last few years, Ole Miss has been known for its offense.
Saturday on the road against a ranked Tulane team was a perfect opportunity to show people that the defense had something to offer, too.
And while things didn’t get off to a good start for the Rebels at Yulman Stadium, Ukwu and the defense put their talents on full display by the time the clock hit zero.
No. 24 Tulane jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter despite being without starting quarterback Michael Pratt. Ole Miss outscored the Green Wave 30-3 from the final 5:49 in the first half onward. The Rebels forced two second-half turnovers and held Tulane to 3 of 13 on third down after going 6 of 9 in the first half.
Having already taken a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, a 26-yard scoop-and-score from senior defensive end Jared Ivey put an exclamation point on the Rebels’ impressive second half defensive effort.
“When you think of Ole Miss, you think about offense. You don’t think about the defense … the last couple years,” Ukwu, who finished with six tackles and a sack, said. “So we really took it upon ourselves as a D-line especially to come out here and make a mark and make a bunch of plays when we needed it the most.
“ … I think the defense really showcased that we’re able to handle adversity, take some shots and anchor down.”
Ole Miss held Tulane to just 43 yards of offense in the third quarter, including just 29 yards passing. The Green Wave averaged just 3.1 yards per play in the second half after notching 5.9 over the first two quarters.
“I think we just settled down and tackled better,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “And then once we got up, they had to throw the ball which, we were hoping obviously to get up and make them one-dimensional and felt that our rush could get after him and give a new quarterback some problems. … We eventually got there. Just took longer than we were hoping.”
Finding rhythm after Tre Harris’ injury
The Rebels had no trouble marching down the field on their first offensive drive of the game, marching 75 yards on three plays — in just 48 seconds’ time — in no small part due to senior wide receiver Tre Harris’ 55 yards on two catches and a touchdown grab. But Harris was injured on the team’s second drive, and it took the Rebels a bit of time to regain their rhythm following his departure from the game.
It caught Kiffin a bit off guard.
“I wouldn’t have thought that, but it felt like that,” Kiffin said. “I mean, I think we all felt that way. I would not have thought that, because I have confidence in our other guys and we have a lot of good skill players. But for whatever reason, once he went down, it did kind of feel that way.”
Kiffin said after the game he did not believe Harris’ injury was a long-term concern. Harris caught four touchdowns in the opener against Mercer, his first game since transferring from Louisiana Tech. Senior Dayton Wade led the Rebels with 106 receiving yards on seven catches while senior Jordan Watkins finished with 60 yards.
Key Number: 30
The number of rushing yards Ole Miss had in the first half.
Next Game
The Rebels host Georgia Tech next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Quotable
“It’s almost like silent blessings a little bit. It’s funny that, from practices, you just see Caden’s leg and how strong it is and stuff like that. You’ve seen him hit that field goal in practice before and, obviously, you get the adrenaline when you come out on the field. So, I honestly had no doubt in my mind. I knew he was going to hit it.” — Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart on kicker Caden Davis’ 56-yard field goal that came after a false start on fourth-and-one.
