The award — named in honor of former Ole Miss player Chucky Mullins — has been given annually since 1990. Past winners include linebacker Patrick Willis, defensive backs Derek Jones and Mike Hilton and last year’s winner, defensive tackle K.D. Hill.
Mullins played for Ole Miss starting in 1988. He was paralyzed in 1989 after making a tackle in the Rebels’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt. His resilience and ever-positive attitude made him a beloved figure around the country. Mullins died in 1991.
The winner of the award usually wears Mullins’ No. 38 for the season, a number that is otherwise retired. Mullins’ number is one of four retired in Rebels history. The others are Archie Manning’s No. 18, Eli Manning’s No. 10 and Ben Williams’ No. 74.
Johnson — an Alabama native like Mullins — has started 19 games and played in 34 in his Ole Miss career, racking up 13.5 sacks over three seasons. He missed two games last season but still finished fourth on the team with four sacks. He was one of three player representatives for the team at SEC Media Days in Nashville last month.
"It means a lot to me, to say the least. I honestly can't even explain how I'm feeling right now," Johnson said in a press release. "It's an honor to be chosen by the coaches and the players."
"[Chucky] means a lot to everyone here. … Just the spirit he carried throughout the whole building, the spirit that he spread onto everyone, just the positive energy that he put on everyone. I feel like I can do that myself, and just bring the positive energy and good spirit to everyone that I touch."
