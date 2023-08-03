djr-2022-11-25-sport-olemiss-pegues-arp2 (copy)

JJ Pegues points to the fans in celebration after scoring receiving touchdown during the 2022 Egg Bowl.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

ATLANTA – Ole Miss football senior defensive tackle and Oxford's own JJ Pegues has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced on Thursday.

