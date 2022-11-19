FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — It was a Saturday night to forget for Ole Miss.
The No. 14 Rebels trailed Arkansas 35-6 at halftime despite having more than 300 yards of offense over the first two quarters. A pair of pivotal holding calls wiped first half touchdowns off the board for the Rebels, who had seven penalties in the half.
Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson — a Sardis, Mississippi native — made his return for the Razorbacks after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. He threw three first-half touchdown passes, and the Razorbacks took down the Rebels 42-27 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas star running back Raheim Sanders, who entered the game as the SEC’s second-leading rusher behind Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins, ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Judkins finished with 214 yards, setting the single-season rushing record in the process.
The Rebels finished with more than 700 yards of offense — and more than 450 rushing — but didn’t score a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter, a 1-yard run from Judkins.
Jefferson made his presence felt early, breaking tackles behind the line of scrimmage on a 23-yard dash midway through the first quarter that set up a touchdown strike to Matt Landers on the next play.
The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) appeared to tie the game up on their next drive, as sophomore Jaxson Dart found junior Dayton Wade on fourth-and-9 from the Razorbacks’ 33. Wade broke a tackle and ran the rest of the way into the end zone, but it was called back for holding on redshirt freshman tackle Micah Pettus. Jefferson then threw a perfectly-arced 23-yard touchdown to Landers on the next drive to put the Razorbacks ahead 14-0.
Another touchdown pass — this one to junior Jordan Watkins — was taken off the board due to a holding on redshirt freshman Jayden Williams in the second quarter.
Leading by 15 late in the half, Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 Sanders broke free for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 28-6. He broke free again with five seconds left in the quarter to make it a 29-point halftime deficit for Ole Miss. He broke off a 64-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the third quarter as well.
Ole Miss notched all three of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Judkins and junior Zach Evans both scoring via the rush. Evans — who left last week’s game early with a concussion — scored from a season-high 48-yards out and finished with 207 yards.
Arkansas finished the night with 335 yards rushing and 503 yards of offense.
Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.