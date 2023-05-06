Texas A M Football

Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. 

 AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules, the program said in a statement Saturday afternoon. No further details were released.

