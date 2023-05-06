OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules, the program said in a statement Saturday afternoon. No further details were released.
Marshall, a highly-touted transfer from Texas A&M and a five-star prospect in the 2022 Aggies recruiting class, was expected to be a major contributor in the Rebels’ wide receiver room following the departures of Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath.
As a true freshman with the Aggies, Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games. According to CBS Sports, he was suspended on Oct. 25 last season, "'after what was called a 'locker room incident.'"
Marshall was one of Ole Miss’ top playmakers in the spring, and it carried over into the Grove Bowl. Marshall caught four passes for 89 yards in the Rebels’ spring game.
“Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans,” the statement read.
Ole Miss returning leaders at receiver are seniors Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade, who combined to make 67 catches for 758 yards a season ago. Ole Miss also added first-team All-Conference USA receiver Tre Harris from Louisiana Tech this offseason.
