A little snow wasn’t able to cool down the Ole Miss women’s basketball team Thursday night, particularly on the defensive side.
The Rebels, in the midst of their first losing streak of the season, traveled to Columbia, Missouri to a face a Tigers team with a victory over No. 1 South Carolina to its name. Ole Miss dialed things up defensively from start to finish, scoring 21 points off 21 forced turnovers while holding star guard Aijha Blackwell to just two points in a dominant 61-45 victory.
Because of snowy weather, Thursday’s game was moved up two hours in an attempt to get Ole Miss (18-4 overall, 6-3 SEC) home safely. While it wound up being for naught — the Rebels stayed the night in Missouri — it wasn’t enough to dampen the team’s spirits.
Ole Miss has seven road wins this season, the most since the 1993-94 campaign.
Missouri (16-7, 5-5) did not hit a single 3-pointer on seven attempts Thursday. That low volume was by Ole Miss design.
“We’re totally focused on dictating and disrupting. And we felt like Missouri would punish us if we gave up the 3. We didn’t care if they shot 100 2s. We did not want to give up the 3,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “And so what you saw in the first and second quarter, all of the actions, all of the time it takes for them to get that shot off, we were right there.”
After games against ranked South Carolina and Georgia where she was a combined 8 of 32, Ole Miss senior center Shakira Austin came out hot, hitting 4 of 5 shots in the first quarter. She scored 12 first-half points. She finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
“We just had to get back to team ball, and I was forcing a lot the last couple games,” Austin said. “So, I came into this game, really, with the goal to get 10 assists. So, me being aggressive was just, I guess, the outcome of just letting the game come to me.”
As impressive as Austin was, it was the Rebels’ defense that set the tone. Missouri, who entered the game shooting 47% from the field, made just seven of 23 shots in the first half. The Tigers also turned the ball over 11 times then.
Ole Miss held Missouri scoreless the final 5 minutes, 32 seconds of the half on the way to a 29-14 halftime lead. It was the Tigers’ lowest-scoring half of the season.
The Rebels opened up a 19-point lead in the third quarter, but the Tigers managed to cut it down to 11 toward the end of the period. That was as close as Missouri would get, however, despite improved shooting — the Tigers shot 62% in the second half — as Missouri attempted just 21 shots for the third and fourth quarters.
Ole Miss graduate transfer guard Lashonda Monk had seven steals, her second game in a row with at least six steals and fifth game this season with at least three.
“(Monk) just leads our energy. She brings what we need on the defensive end, she brings on the offensive end,” Austin said. “She’s just that momentum changer that we really needed this year.”
The Rebels host LSU on Monday.