OXFORD – Even Daeshun Ruffin had to give the faintest hints of a smile after the game. At 5-foot-9, seven rebounds goes a particularly long way.
The Ole Miss freshman guard was one of five players to record at least five rebounds on Saturday afternoon against Kansas State at SJB Pavilion. The Rebels came into the matchup averaging 34.4 rebounds per game, which is tied for No. 242 nationally.
They completely dominated the Wildcats inside, however, outrebounding Kansas State 43-33 and by outscoring the Wildcats by 18 points in the paint.
Following a tough 64-55 loss against Arkansas on Wednesday, the Rebels bounced back onto the right side of the win column with a 67-56 victory over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
It is the Rebels’ (11-10) first win in the interconference matchup, which began in 2013.
Ruffin was second on the team in rebounds behind senior center Nysier Brooks (9) despite being one of the smaller players on the court.
So, you can be sure he took a bit of pride in contributing to Ole Miss’ gaudy numbers.
“I haven’t been able to grab that many. So, coach has been on me, (saying), ‘D, I need you to go down there and get those 50-50 balls,” Ruffin said with a laugh. “I felt like tonight, I went and got those and a little bit more. So, I definitely know he’s happy. That’s what makes me happy.”
After a tough shooting night against Arkansas on Wednesday, the Rebels bounced back against Kansas State (10-10), particularly in the second half. Ole Miss shot 50% from the field in the second, and 18 of the Rebels’ 37 points in the period came in the paint.
Ole Miss was stellar defensively from start to finish, holding Kansas State to just 30.2% from the field.
Coming into the matchup, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis made sure to emphasize the importance of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Just because it was a nonconference game didn’t mean it held less value. If anything, Davis wanted players to know just how much it meant.
“We made it a big thing,” Davis said. “It’s a prestigious thing, and all eyes in basketball are on this day between the two leagues. And everybody’s arguing about which league is the best, the Big 12 or the SEC. And who knows how that debate goes. But I told our players, it’s an honor to play in it.”
Ole Miss started the night cold but heated up as the first half went on, making 11 of 27 shots overall. The Rebels also held the Wildcats to one of their last 10 from the field. That one make, however, was a 3-point shot and-1 from Luke Kasubke that cut what would have been a double-digit halftime lead down to just six.
The Rebels were undeterred, though, opening the second half on a 10-3 run. They led by as many as 13 in the second half and led for a total of 33 minutes, 41 seconds of game action.
In addition to his seven points, Ruffin scored a team-high 17 points on 6 of 16 from the field. Junior guard Luis Rodriguez was the only other Ole Miss player to finish in double-figure scoring; a total of eight different players, however, scored at least three points.
Ole Miss will be on the road twice in the next week, playing at LSU on Tuesday night and at Florida on Saturday afternoon.