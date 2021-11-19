Ole Miss dominates Louisiana Tech, wins third game in a row By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD – Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Ole Miss women’s basketball won its third game in a row, taking down Louisiana Tech 62-44 Friday night at SJB Pavilion.Ten different Rebels scored in the victory, led by senior center Shakira Austin’s 13. Austin also grabbed 13 rebounds. Sophomore forward Snudda Collins scored 12 points on 4 of 8 from 3-point range.Louisiana Tech (2-1) shot just 30% from the field in the game and was outrebounded 50-28. The Rebels also dominated the Bulldogs in the paint, outscoring them 30-18.Ole Miss (3-1) trailed for a total of 13 seconds in the game and led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Rebels’ defense held Louisiana Tech to just two points in the second quarter.The Rebels host Jackson State on Tuesday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Shakira Austin Jackson State Snudda Collins Louisiana Tech Rebel Ole Miss Sport Basketball Game Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists