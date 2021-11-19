OXFORD – Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Ole Miss women’s basketball won its third game in a row, taking down Louisiana Tech 62-44 Friday night at SJB Pavilion.

Ten different Rebels scored in the victory, led by senior center Shakira Austin’s 13. Austin also grabbed 13 rebounds. Sophomore forward Snudda Collins scored 12 points on 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech (2-1) shot just 30% from the field in the game and was outrebounded 50-28. The Rebels also dominated the Bulldogs in the paint, outscoring them 30-18.

Ole Miss (3-1) trailed for a total of 13 seconds in the game and led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Rebels’ defense held Louisiana Tech to just two points in the second quarter.

The Rebels host Jackson State on Tuesday night.

