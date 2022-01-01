NEW ORLEANS – Matt Corral gave Ole Miss everything he had until he absolutely couldn’t any longer. And, unfortunately for his No. 8 Rebels, it came a little sooner than expected.
Corral, the redshirt sophomore star quarterback who opted to play in the 2022 Sugar Bowl despite his likely high selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, left the matchup with No. 6 Baylor late in the first quarter of a scoreless game with an ankle injury.
Despite a heroic effort from the Ole Miss defense and from freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer, it wasn’t enough to overcome the loss of Corral, and the Rebels fell to the Bears 21-7 in the 88th annual Sugar Bowl. The Rebels finish the season 10-3.
Ole Miss is 6-4 all-time in the Sugar Bowl, the most appearances of any one bowl game for the program.
On more than one occasion this season, Corral put on his signature cape and played the part of superhero — he was carted off the field against Auburn and returned to game action just minutes later. He battled injury after injury and refused to sit. Immediately after the Egg Bowl, Corral was asked if he would play in the bowl game. He answered with no hesitation and doubled down in the ensuing weeks.
But when Corral emerged from the locker room on crutches sans pads in the second quarter, it became evident his storybook career wasn’t going to get the happy ending it probably deserved.
The game started off on a rather ominous note, with Ole Miss opting to receive the opening kickoff and Corral throwing an interception on the second play from scrimmage. But as has been the case all year, Corral kept battling, picking up first downs with his legs when passing lanes weren’t there.
But toward the end of the first quarter, Corral took a sack that left him on the ground in obvious pain. He was helped off the field, taken to the medical tent and then to the locker room for X-rays. When he emerged, all he could do was watch his protégé Altmyer try and will the Rebels forward.
Altmyer threw a 96-yard pick six in the second quarter — the longest such play in Sugar Bowl history — serving as the only points in a first half that was best described as a defensive slugfest. While the Ole Miss offense floundered without Corral early, the defense thrived, allowing just 140 yards in the first half.
Altmyer gave the Rebels a potential glimpse of the future in the third quarter, tying the game with a 34-yard strike to senior Braylon Sanders down the Ole Miss sideline. Momentum swung toward Ole Miss once again on the next drive, when Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon was intercepted by senior Miles Battle in the end zone on an acrobatic, one-handed effort.
But the freshman quarterback from Starkville again rallied the troops, converting a fourth-down pass down the sideline to senior Dontario Drummond that set up a potential go-ahead field goal try from sophomore Cale Nation early in the fourth quarter. Nation, kicking due to a suspension to freshman Caden Costa, missed the 35-yard try, his second miss of the night.
Baylor ran some trickeration on the following drive, a jet sweep to Monara Baldwin with such precise ball handling it fooled the cameramen. Baldwin, who ran a 10.66 100 meters in high school track, took his lone touch of the night 48-yards to the house, giving the Bears the lead.
The Bears increased their lead to 14 following a second interception from Altmyer. With a chance to cut the deficit back down to a score with about five minutes left in the fourth, Altmyer was sacked on fourth-down deep in Baylor territory to all but seal the game.
Altmyer threw for 174 yards on 15 of 29 passing. Baylor sacked Ole Miss quarterbacks 10 times.