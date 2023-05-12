OXFORD — Ole Miss lost both games in its doubleheader Friday with Auburn, falling 16-4 in eight innings in the opener and 8-2 in the second game.
The teams played a doubleheader Friday because the scheduled opener on Thursday was postponed due to rain. Friday’s opener was delayed nearly two hours due to rain and thunderstorms.
Ole Miss (25-25, 6-20) first baseman Anthony Calarco went 3 for 5 with two RBIs in the opener. In the second game, Ole Miss had two hits in eight innings off Auburn starting pitcher Tommy Vail and four hits overall.
“Just bad. We don’t give ourselves a chance. We’re not that bad,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “. That’s the sad part about it.”
The Rebels jumped out to an early lead in the first game by way of an RBI single from Calarco, who missed the previous four games with an oblique injury.
The Tigers (29-19, 13-13) quickly took the lead with a four-run second inning, three coming on a towering three-run home run from catcher Nate LaRue. A single with the bases loaded from second baseman Caden Green in the third scored two more, knocking starter Xavier Rivas out of the game. The junior gave up seven hits and six earned runs in 2.1 innings of work. He struck out five and walked two.
A four-run sixth inning for Auburn made it an 11-4 game, and the Tigers put the game into run-rule territory with a three-run home run from shortstop Cole Foster in the eighth.
The Rebels fell behind 3-0 in Game 2, the last two coming on a pair of bases loaded walks in the third off freshman J.T. Quinn. Quinn was pulled with two outs in the third for junior Jack Dougherty.
Ole Miss got on the board in the fourth with an RBI double from junior right fielder Kemp Alderman. Vail pitched eight innings, struck out six and walked one.
“It’s a sneaky fastball. It’s like 24 inches of vertical break,” Bianco said. “ ... we haven’t really seen that since Doug Nikhazy. That’s what made Doug so good, even though at times his fastball was like (Vail’s) at 88 and 89. People just don’t catch up to it just because there’s so much ride.”
Ole Miss and Auburn finish their three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Freshman Grayson Saunier will start on the mound for the Rebels.
