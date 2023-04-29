Mississippi Auburn Baseball

Mississippi outfielder/infielder/catcher Kemp Alderman (12) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD — Ole Miss moved just five runners into scoring position Saturday afternoon against Georgia, as the Rebels fell to the Bulldogs 7-3 at Swayze Field. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

