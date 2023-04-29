OXFORD — Ole Miss moved just five runners into scoring position Saturday afternoon against Georgia, as the Rebels fell to the Bulldogs 7-3 at Swayze Field. The teams have split the first two games of the series.
Georgia (24-19, 8-12) starter Charlie Goldstein pitched seven innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out four batters without a walk. Ole Miss (22-21, 4-16 SEC) batters did not draw a walk in the game.
“(Goldstein's) been really good for them in conference. When you look at his numbers, they’re a little opposite of what normally happens,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … He’s actually pitched it maybe the best of their team, and certainly his best days have been in conference play. Just a good mix (of pitches).”
Rebels freshman pitcher J.T. Quinn largely cruised through the first two innings of the game but loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Georgia scored three runs on no hits in the inning, as Quinn walked two batters and hit two.
Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman got the Rebels on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Parks Harber padded the Bulldogs’ lead with a two-run home run in the fifth. Quinn went 4.1 innings and gave up five earned runs, walked four and struck out four.
A two-run home run from junior catcher Calvin Harris’ in the sixth cut the deficit down to two.
Sophomore pitcher Riley Maddox made his season debut with a pair of runners on in the seventh. Maddox hadn’t pitched since last April after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery. He pitched a clean first inning, striking out the last two batters he faced, and made 20 pitches overall. Maddox was charged with an earned run after the lone batter he faced in the eighth came around to score.
“A lot of people talk about the throwing protocol and the rehab that has to go with the Tommy John, and it’s so meticulous, and it's such a long, monotonous way back,” Bianco said. “But he was terrific and hit every mark. So, it was neat to see him run out here with (a) great ovation by our crowd.
“ … A lot of guys wouldn’t do what he did. A lot of guys would say, ‘Hey, I’m just going to take the year and go to next year.’ He said, ‘I want to help … I want to go out there in any role that I can do. I want to help us win baseball games.' I think, as a coach, that’s really cool as well.”
Maddox said his velocity was a little down, though that was to be expected 11 months out of surgery. He said he liked his fastball, slider and changeup.
“(It) felt good. I haven’t been out there in a year, so it felt good,” Maddox said. “My arm feels good, and that’s really all I can say is, it felt great. I love to see the crowds out there and everything that went with it.”
The Rebels and Bulldogs play the last of their three-game set Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Bianco told reporters he is undecided on who will start on the mound for the Rebels.
