OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss and Florida met on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference doubleheader after storms postponed the usual Friday night series opener. The Gators won both games, the first one by a 9-7 margin and the second one 12-8.
The two teams meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the series finale.
In Saturday's first game, the Rebels led 6-3 until the final two innings when the Gators put up four runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth for a 9-7 win.
The Rebels trailed 9-6 heading to the bottom of ninth when they made things interesting, starting with a Calvin Harris single and a double by Jacob Gonzalez to put both in scoring position. After Kemp Alderman struck out, Anthony Calarco was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Peyton Chatagnier grounded out to score Harris. But TJ McCants struck out to end the game.
Jac Caglianone had given Florida a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Rebels came back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Ethan Groff was hit by a pitch to lead things off for the Rebels, followed by a Harris single. Gonzalez grounded out to score Groff. Alderman singled to score Harris.
After the Gators tied the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth, Chatagnier doubled to score Calarco who had doubled to reach. Groff singled to score McCants who had gotten aboard on a base hit. Harris singled to score Ethan Lege who had walked.
Florida added a run in the fifth and Ole Miss answered with one of its own in the seventh. That made it 6-3 Rebels, and everything seemed to be pointing toward an Ole Miss victory. But six straight runs by the Gators over the next two innings lifted the visitors to the win.
Ole Miss sent five pitchers to the mound to face the Gators in game one. Reliever Mason Nichols (1-1), the third Rebel pitcher in the contest, got the loss, while Gator reliever Philip Abner (3-0) got the win. Brandon Neely got his fourth save for the Gators.
Harris led the Rebel hitters, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alderman was 2-for-5 with a RBI, while Chatagnier was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Caglianone, with two home runs, led Florida at the plate, going 3-for-4. Each team had 11 hits in the first game.
In game two, the Rebels fell behind early as Florida scored a run in each of the first and second innings. In the top of the third, the Gators put more distance between themselves and the Rebels with four runs. But Ole Miss had an answer.
A five-run bottom of the third started with a single by Will Furniss followed by a Lege double. Groff continued the surge with a double that scored both Furniss and Lege.
After Harris walked, Gonzalez reached on an error as Groff scored. Alderman doubled to center field to score Harris. After Calarco walked and Chatagnier struck out, McCants grounded out to score Gonzalez. It was 6-5 with Florida leading, but Ole Miss was back in it.
But the Gators increased their lead to 9-5 with two in the fifth and one in the sixth, the latter of those three a solo home run by Wyatt Langford. Ole Miss scored a run in the bottom of the sixth with a McCants walk, a Lege double, and McCants coming home on a Groff groundout.
It remained 9-6 until the top of the ninth when Florida added three runs. In the bottom of the ninth it was Alderman with a two-run home run to left after Harris had doubled. And that was the way things wrapped up on doubleheader Saturday.
Rebel starter Grayson Saunier (1-2), the first of four Rebel pitchers, got the loss. Gator starter Hurston Waldrep (4-1), one of three hurlers for Florida, was the winner.
Offensively, Alderman was 3-for-5 for Ole Miss with three RBI and a run scored. Groff was 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI, while Lege was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Florida, which out-hit Ole Miss 13-10 in the second game, had five players with two hits each.
