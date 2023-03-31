Ole Miss led 4-3 in the seventh inning Friday night before lightning delayed its matchup at Texas A&M for nearly 90 minutes. When play resumed in the bottom of the inning an hour and a half later, the Aggies took the lead with a two-out grand slam from Jace LaViolette, leading Texas A&M to a 8-6 win in the opener of their three-game series.
The Rebels have lost four-straight games overall and remain winless in SEC play.
Right fielder Brett Minnich hit two solo home runs for the Aggies, who hit four as a team overall.
Junior Jack Dougherty pitched six innings for the Rebels (15-10, 0-7 SEC) and gave up three earned runs. He struck out three and walked one batter. Dougherty was set to pitch another inning, head coach Mike Bianco said, but the weather changed those plans.
“Yeah, 100%. He was running out when the lightning struck. So, we thought we probabably could have gotten one more inning out of him. I think he was around 90, 92 pitches, if I remember right, and … he held his velocity. In the sixth inning, he hit 95 on the gun and threw as hard as he threw throughout the game,” Bianco said. “So, he certainly would have went one more inning.”
Ole Miss junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez mashed a two-run home run to right-center in the top of the first inning off Aggies (16-10, 2-5) ace Nathan Dettmer.
Minnich hit a solo home run off Dougherty in the second, the first of two runs the Aggies tallied in the inning. Ole Miss broke the tie in the fourth with a solo home run to opposite field from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco. Texas A&M’s Trevor Werner tied the game once again in the bottom of the inning with a 437-foot home run to dead center.
Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a ball just past the Aggies’ first baseman with two men on in the sixth, putting the Rebels back in front 4-3.
Following the hour and a half delay in the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies came out and put a pair of runners on via two errors, the second coming on an errant throw from senior reliever Matt Murrell. With the bases loaded and two outs, LaViolette pulled a ball to right and put the Aggies back up with a towering grand slam. Minnich added his second home run of the game in the eighth. Just one of the five runs scored when Murrell was in was earned.
Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to trim into the lead before Calarco struck out to end the game. The Rebels had 11 hits in the game but stranded eight runners.
“Tonight was a really tough one,” Bianco said. “They’re all tough, but tonight was a really tough one.”
The Rebels and Aggies play the second of three games Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.