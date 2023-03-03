Texas A M Mississippi Basketball

Mississippi interim coach Win Case calls out to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Ole Miss ends its regular season Saturday afternoon at Missouri. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you