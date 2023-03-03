Mississippi interim coach Win Case calls out to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Ole Miss ends its regular season Saturday afternoon at Missouri. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
The Rebels lost to the Tigers in their first matchup at SJB Pavilion 89-77 on Jan. 24.
Ole Miss (11-19, 3-14 SEC) has lost five of its last six games overall and is 1-1 under acting head coach Win Case, The Rebels beat LSU in Case’s first game and fell at home to Texas A&M by eight on Senior Day. Former head coach Kermit Davis and the program parted ways last Friday.
The Tigers (22-8, 10-7) are led by forward Kobe Brown, who leads the team with 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Missouri averages 9.5 3-pointers made per game, which is tied for No. 20 nationally. Missouri also ranks 35th nationally with at 47.4% from the field and 22nd in scoring at 80 points per game.
The Tigers have won their last three games and five of seven overall, the latest a five-point win at LSU.
The Rebels had one of their best offensive performances of the season against LSU — 82 points were the second most scored this season and most against an SEC team. The offense didn’t flow quite as well against a hot Texas A&M squad, but the Rebels still hung tough, particularly on defense. The Aggies shot just under 38% from the field in the game, and Ole Miss trailed by just four points with 47 seconds to play.
Junior guard Matt Murrell scored a team-high 26 points against the Aggies with a career-high eight 3-point makes. Murrell leads Ole Miss with 15 points per game. Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, which both rank second on the team.
Following Saturday’s game, Ole Miss will play in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
