Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding watches Alabama warm up before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD — Ole Miss is set to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the same position, ESPN’s Chris Low reported Friday. He will replace Chris Partridge, who served as the co-defensive coordinator for each of the past three seasons.

