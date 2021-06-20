Mike Bianco is staying put at Ole Miss.
Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced late Sunday that Ole Miss has extended Bianco’s head coaching contract for the maximum four years to keep him in Oxford.
Bianco was one of the two leading names for the open LSU head coaching vacancy – East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin was the other – but it was reported late last week that neither was offered the job.
“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights,” Carter said in a statement. “We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play.
“Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”
Bianco has been at Ole Miss for 21 years and counting, and has a career record of 812-462-1 with the Rebels. He has helped lead Ole Miss to seven super regional appearances, including two-straight in the last two completed seasons.
He has, however, only reached the College World Series once.
“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” Bianco said in a statement. “I’m proud of what he have accomplished over the last 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success.”
Ole Miss finished the 2021 baseball season with a 45-22 record after a three-game series loss to No. 5 Arizona in the super regionals.
The Rebels finished with a 18-12 conference record, fifth-best in the SEC, despite multiple key injuries that plagued the Rebels throughout the year.