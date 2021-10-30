AUBURN, Ala. – Despite a gutsy effort from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, No. 10 Ole Miss was unable to get out of its own Saturday night, falling 31-20 to No. 18 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ loss.
Matt Corral is a gamer
The Heisman Trophy contender was carted into the locker room late in the first quarter after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He lay on the field in pain for several minutes before eventually making his way off. Freshman Luke Altmyer came in for a grand total of 11 plays before Corral triumphantly made his way back to the Rebels’ sideline.
Corral then did what he always does — he came through when the Rebels need him most. He led Ole Miss down the field on a pair of touchdown drives, including one where he kept the ball himself and scored from 11-yards out. It gave him his 10th rushing touchdown of the season.
Corral finished with 289 passing yards and another 45 on the ground.
The defense remains a work in progress
After solid showings overall against Tennessee and LSU, the Rebels’ rush defense reverted back to what it looked like versus Alabama and Arkansas. Auburn ran for 117 yards in the first half, 94 of those coming from sophomore running back Tank Bigsby. Junior quarterback Bo Nix scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half. Auburn finished with 207 rushing yards.
The pass defense took its lumps as well, surrendering 150 passing yards and a touchdown to Nix in the first half in 12-of-15 passing.
If there is a positive to be taken, however, it is that the Rebels surrendered just three points in the second half.
The red zone offense needs work, too
Ole Miss was just 4-of-8 inside the Auburn 20-yard line, with the four misses coming on failed fourth-down conversions. The Rebels, who came in leading college football with 23 successful fourth-down conversions, were just 1-of-4 on fourth-down tries Saturday night.