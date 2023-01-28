Mississippi Preview Basketball

FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis watches an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Davis insists his Mississippi team is feeling “zero” pressure going into this season. But the heat may be on the Rebels’ fifth-year coach if they do not show signs of improvement after missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

 Wade Payne

Ole Miss shot just 36% from the field Saturday night at Oklahoma State, falling to the Cowboys 82-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It’s the third-straight loss for the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) and ninth loss in 10 games overall.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.