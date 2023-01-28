FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis watches an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Davis insists his Mississippi team is feeling “zero” pressure going into this season. But the heat may be on the Rebels’ fifth-year coach if they do not show signs of improvement after missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Ole Miss shot just 36% from the field Saturday night at Oklahoma State, falling to the Cowboys 82-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It’s the third-straight loss for the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) and ninth loss in 10 games overall.
The Rebels were again without leading scorer junior guard Matt Murrell due to a knee injury suffered last weekend, and sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin didn’t play due to a coach’s decision, Ole Miss said. The Rebels never led in the game.
Freshman guard T.J. Caldwell and junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 12 points each.
Trailing by 21 eight minutes into the second half, Ole Miss scored eight-straight points in a minute and a half to cut the lead to 13. The Rebels then held Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) without a field goal for more than six and a half minutes, but Ole Miss was unable to get itself any closer. The Rebels finished the game 11 of 28 on layups.
After hitting five 3-pointers in the first half to keep the game in striking distance at halftime, the Rebels went 0 of 7 from deep in the second half. Oklahoma State outrebounded Ole Miss 39-29.
Ole Miss went through a 1 of 11 shooting slump in the first half and fell behind by as many as 12. The Rebels cut the deficit to six on multiple occasions late in the period but trailed by double-figures after failing to score for the final two minutes, 21 seconds of the half.
The Rebels hit just 32% of their shots in the first but connected on five 3-pointers, including two from Caldwell.
Ole Miss endured another drought in the second half — this one more than four and a half minutes duration — allowing the Cowboys to go on a 9-0 run and take a 21-point lead. Ole Miss later responded with an 8-0 run, with seven of those points coming from Brakefield, cutting the lead to 13.
Oklahoma State scored just six points over the following three minutes and committed six turnovers, with all of the points coming on free throws. But the Rebels were unable to get closer than within 12, and the Cowboys closed the game on an 18-8 run.
Four Oklahoma State players scored at least 10 points, led by forward Kalib Boone’s 18.
Ole Miss hosts Kentucky Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.