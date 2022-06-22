OMAHA – Arkansas pitching held Ole Miss to just four hits Wednesday night in the 2022 College World Series and, despite a stellar pitching effort from senior John Gaddis, the Rebels fell to the Razorbacks in a 3-2 pitchers’ duel in front of 25,401 fans at Charles Schwab Field.
It’s the first loss of the postseason for Ole Miss (39-22), who entered Wednesday’s game 7-0. The Rebels loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth but were able to score just one run.
With the loss, Ole Miss will play the Razorbacks (45-20) Thursday at 3 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will advance to the College World Series championship series to face Oklahoma. Junior ace Dylan DeLucia will start for the Rebels, head coach Mike Bianco said.
Ole Miss defeated the Razorbacks in its second game in Omaha, a 13-5 victory Monday night.
Gaddis – making his first start since April 9 against Alabama – did his part, giving up just a pair of solo home runs in five innings of work. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer also struck out four batters. Junior Jack Washburn entered in relief in the sixth and struck out three over two innings. Ole Miss pitching struck out 10 batters and held the Razorbacks to just 1 of 6 with runners in scoring position.
Razorbacks starter Hagen Smith was dominant in his five innings as well, allowing just two hits while striking out eight. Rebels batters struck out 12 times in the game.
Arkansas’ Chris Lanzilli gave the Razorbacks a lead in the second inning, hitting a 382-foot solo home run. It was the first time Ole Miss had trailed since the Coral Gables regional against Miami. Ole Miss sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo blast into the Rebels’ bullpen.
Brady Slavens put the Razorbacks ahead again in the fifth with a home run to dead center that went more than 430 feet.
The Razorbacks scored an insurance run in the eighth and loaded the bases on sophomore Jack Dougherty. Dougherty responded by striking out a pair of batters to emphatically end the threat.
Alderman led off the bottom of the ninth with a single on the first pitch of his at-bat, and juniors Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst were both hit by pitches to load the bases. The Rebels scored a run on an infield single from senior Justin Bench, but sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez flew out to end the game.