WACO, Texas – Ole Miss’ first trip back to the Big Dance since 2007 ended earlier than expected.
Tenth-seeded South Dakota was hot from the field offensively from the game’s start to the final buzzer, upsetting seventh-seeded Ole Miss 75-61 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Baylor’s Ferrell Center.
The Rebels best season in a decade-and-a-half came to a screeching halt against a Coyotes (28-5) team that had an answer every time Ole Miss tried to make its move.
Ole Miss (23-9) trailed by as many as 18. Star center Shakira Austin struggled in her final college game, scoring nine points on just 3 of 16 from the field.
A slow first half saw the Rebels trail by 16 in the second quarter, with stalwarts like Austin and senior guard Angel Baker missing shots at the rim. Ole Miss was just 9 of 28 from the field in the first half but went on a 9-2 run to close out the half and keep the halftime deficit manageable at nine. Baker scored seven of her 10 first-half points in the second quarter.
The Coyotes, meanwhile, seemingly couldn’t miss, hitting 54% of their shots in the first half and 56% overall. Guard Chloe Lamb led South Dakota with 12 points in the first half.
Austin was held to a lone first-half field goal, while senior guard Lashonda Monk found herself in early foul trouble.
The Rebels came out hot to start the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to six. The Coyotes, however, used a 7-0 run to regain breathing room.
Baker tried to keep Ole Miss afloat in the fourth, scoring nine of her team-high 23. But every time the Rebels seemed like they might be capable of turning the tide, South Dakota hit big shot after big shot. The final dagger came from guard Liv Korngable, whose late 3-pointer extended the Coyotes’ lead to 15.