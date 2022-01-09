OXFORD – Against top competition, margins tend to be slim. And the Ole Miss women’s basketball team learned that the hard way Sunday afternoon against one of the most storied programs in the sport.
Ole Miss trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter against No. 7 Tennessee but continued to fight, trimming the deficit down to a manageable 11 on several occasions and later to 10 with about a minute to play.
The Rebels had ample chances to cut the lead back to single-digits but were unable to, though, falling to Tennessee 70-58 at SJB Pavilion. The loss snapped the Rebels’ (13-2 overall, 1-1) 13-game winning streak, as Ole Miss hadn’t lost since the season opener against Belmont.
Ole Miss shot 34% from the field in the game, though senior center Shakira Austin scored a season-high 26 points. Austin finished the game 8 of 10 from the field; the rest of the team shot just 12 of 49. The Rebels also went 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
The game’s second quarter proved pivotal, as Ole Miss was outscored 23-10, leading to an 18-point halftime deficit.
“We gave Tennessee, the No. 7 ranked team in the country, 23 points and only scored 10. When you win a lot of games, you don’t get punched a lot. And we got punched,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s why I kept calling timeouts, to try to get us to fight.
“This was the first time at halftime I didn’t even meet with the coaches. I immediately got in there. … Had we beat Tennessee, what would it have done? It wouldn’t have gotten us in the tournament. Same as we lose, it’s not going to keep us out of the tournament. We need to look like we’re a tournament team. So that was my focus. And we weren’t looking like that after the first quarter.”
Tennessee (15-1, 4-0) led by as many as 20 in the third quarter, but Ole Miss cut the deficit down to 11 midway through the period behind Austin, who scored seven of the team’s nine points over the final five minutes.
That was as close as Ole Miss would get until the game’s final moments, though, as the Rebels were never able to convert opportunities into baskets. Tennessee committed 22 turnovers in the game but scored just 15 points off them.
"We have to make those shots (in the second). We do that, this would have been a different ballgame. But we didn't," McPhee-McCuin said. "But I don't think it was them. It us."
Tennessee entered the game second nationally in rebound margin per game (16.6). The Lady Vols lived up to their billing, outrebounding Ole Miss by 18.
“We knew this was going to be a battle of rebounding,” Austin said. “We knew that one of our flaws is rebounding and boxing out. And Tennessee’s just long and they crash the boards all the time. I think it was a great learning experience.”
McPhee-McCuin said she attempted to get her team fired up in the third quarter by getting a technical foul called on her. Something, anything really, to rally the troops and give the team life.
The Rebels cut it down to 10 with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, but by that point it was too late to make much of a difference.
In a lot of ways, Sunday’s matinee was a measuring stick — Tennessee, the perennial power and near lock for the NCAA tournament every year against an Ole Miss program that hasn’t been dancing in 15 years.
By that standard, the Rebels learned a lot about themselves in defeat: there is still a ways to go.
“Tennessee, they’re trying to get a one or a two-seed. I ain’t trying to get no one or two seed. This program hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2007. We’re trying to get in the tournament. So, for me, this was great for us. Because we needed to see where we were. We knew where we were, but our players needed to see where we were.”
Ole Miss hosts Alabama Thursday at 6 p.m.