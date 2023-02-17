Ole Miss fans 2023 Opening Day

Ole Miss fans were lined up outside Swayze Field well in advance of the gates opening time of two hours before the 4 p.m. first pitch. The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a miniature replica championship trophy.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss

OXFORD – The 2022 national championship was remembered at Swayze Field on college baseball’s Opening Day Friday, but was it ever really forgotten?

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

