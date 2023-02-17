Ole Miss fans were lined up outside Swayze Field well in advance of the gates opening time of two hours before the 4 p.m. first pitch. The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a miniature replica championship trophy.
OXFORD – The 2022 national championship was remembered at Swayze Field on college baseball’s Opening Day Friday, but was it ever really forgotten?
It was not.
And it shouldn’t be.
It should be always remembered and marketed to its fullest potential.
The trophy is tangible. You can touch it, feel it, take your picture with it, but the championship is so much more.
It’s a state of mind.
It’s also reality. It’s no longer a conversation about a national championship one day.
“When the season started last year we all thought that was going to be the case. As we all know the season kind of fell a part in the middle. Like Tim Elko said, ‘Don’t let the Rebs get hot,” said Michael Camponova of Clarksdale. “It’s great to be here. It’s a great time to be a Rebel.”
“The last game I saw was in Omaha, and it’s very, very exciting to be here today for Opening Day,” said Jimmy Dyson of Tupelo. “Omaha was extremely exciting, but not in my wildest dreams did I dream national championship.”
Reality is a two-way conversation, and you have to recognize both sides.
Last year’s Ole Miss team was once 7-14 in SEC play.
The Rebels barely made the field of 64.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco faced a truly uncertain future.
One wild pitch, one play not made, one near-home run that went barely foul, and it’s quite possible Friday’s championship celebration would not have happened.
But the Rebels got more than hot.
They got healthy; they got confident, and they won a championship.
Athletics directors love to tell us that you have to consider the whole season before personnel decisions are made.
So consider the whole 2022 season.
While it was Bianco’s best postseason it wasn’t his best regular season.
Some close games we’ve seen go the Rebels’ way for many years didn’t do that in March and April.
The Rebels survived, but more was expected in the regular season for a team so deep and talented.
So they flipped the script with a run no one expected after the muted celebration of the announcement as a 3 seed in Miami.
Friday’s 11-2 win over Delaware was a chance to celebrate but also the beginning, perhaps, of redemption.
The defending champs need to be better in the regular season. They need to play like champs more often than they did in 2022.
Ole Miss plays in the best baseball conference in the country, and postseason opportunities are never guaranteed.
A key injury, a run of misfortune, anything like that can steal your opportunity as it did for defending champion Mississippi State last season.
“I hope the Rebels learn from their in-state counterparts on how to handle a championship,” Camponova said.
As they grind out plays we’ll see if Bianco has built a roster that can withstand injuries while continuing to compete at a high level.
That’s another mark of championship teams.
The early loss of ace Landon Sims was devastating for Mississippi State last season.
“We’ve got possibly the best pitcher in the nation,” said Yazoo City’s Max Sanders as he threw his support behind sophomore left-hander Hunter Elliott.
The expectation for 2023 doesn’t have to be that Ole Miss wins another national championship.
It’s that the Rebels give themselves that chance as they’d done so many times before, that they strengthen a foundation laid for years and remind College Baseball that the program is far more than a one-hit wonder.
Maybe that championship confidence in key postseason at-bats becomes the driver for an Omaha appearance this season with more down the road.
Maybe the Rebs get hot again.
And maybe, in that scenario, Ole Miss has another Opening Day with the euphoria it had on Friday at Swayze Field.
“Oh man, after last year this is fantastic,” Sanders said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world.”