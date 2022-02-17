OXFORD — John Gaddis admits the first time facing the Ole Miss lineup was a bit intimidating. He’ll also tell you it didn’t go particularly well.
But as he says, iron sharpens iron, and come opening day, the Rebels are confident in what they will trot out to the mound.
“It was not fun. It was a little nerve racking,” Gaddis, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi said. “Facing Kevin (Graham) and Gonzo (Jacob Gonzalez) and all them, they can already swing it. And if you make a mistake, they’re going to make you pay and they’ll probably hit it over the fence. But it makes you a better pitcher, and it makes you work on working on hitting your spots and executing pitches more.”
What the No. 5 Ole Miss pitching staff lacks in star power this year having lost Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund, it makes up for in overall depth. Junior Derek Diamond will start Friday night against Charleston Southern in the season opener. After Diamond things get a bit murkier, though Gaddis and Jack Washburn are both prime candidates.
Gaddis started 10 games for the Islanders in 2021 and had a 2.25 ERA with 72 strikeouts. Washburn, a junior transfer from Oregon State, started five games for the Beavers last season and had a 3.12 ERA in 21 overall appearances.
“We have depth one through 22. Just like with the offense, there’s going to be a lot of good pitchers that don’t get many innings this year,” freshman pitcher Hunter Elliott, a Tupelo native, said. “But, it’s a problem you like to have, I think.”
Would coach Mike Bianco have preferred his pitchers to look a bit better in the fall against his elite hitters? Of course. But he’s also aware he has one of the best lineups in college baseball — Ole Miss returns nearly all meaningful pieces from a team that hit an SEC-best .288 last season — and any pitching staff is going to take its lumps against that.
But Bianco feels pretty good about what he’s going to be getting out of his staff every night, whether it’s a starter or reliever, against opposing lineups.
“We did pitch it well, when you talk about the two scrimmages playing the University of Alabama and University of Arkansas-Little Rock, I look back at those scrimmages and, where against outside competition, not facing our hitters in the other dugout, we pitched it really well,” Bianco said.