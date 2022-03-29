OXFORD — Ole Miss junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, fresh off an 0 for 12 series against Tennessee, led off Tuesday night’s game against North Alabama with a home run, and sophomore Calvin Harris drove in five runs in a 20-3 run-rule win in seven innings for the No. 10 Rebels at Swayze Field. The win snapped Ole Miss’ three-game losing streak.
Harris, who missed about three weeks with an oblique injury and returned for the Tennessee series, finished a triple short of the cycle. Ole Miss hit five home runs and notched 16 hits in the game.
“(I) really just tried to go up there and attack the fastball early in the count, get something that I could handle," Harris said.
Junior pitcher Jack Washburn pitched three innings and surrendered one unearned run and struck out four batters. The Ole Miss bullpen allowed just two hits in four innings of work.
Harris — normally a catcher but getting the start in left field — hit a two-run home run for the Rebels (17-7, 2-4 SEC) in the bottom of the second that just cleared the outstretched glove of North Alabama’s (6-17, 1-5 ASUN) left fielder. Harris drove two more runs home in the third with an opposite-field double, highlighting a five-run inning for Ole Miss.
Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, also coming off an 0 for 12 series against the Volunteers, led off the fourth with a solo home run. It was the start of a nine-run inning for the Rebels that was capped off with a three-run home run from senior third baseman Justin Bench, his first long ball of the year. Freshman outfielder John Kramer later hit the first home run of his career in the bottom of the fifth.
After a frustrating weekend against Tennessee where they were outscored 26-7, Tuesday's offensive explosion couldn't have come at a better time for the Rebels.
“I think the atmosphere, it got back to like what we normally have in the dugout," Harris said. "It was good to just kind of get back on track.”
The Rebels’ scheduled game at Memphis Wednesday has been canceled due to weather concerns, so Ole Miss will next play at Kentucky in a three-game series starting Friday.
Pregame:
OXFORD — After a weekend sweet against top-ranked Tennessee, No. 10 Ole Miss will look to get back on track against North Alabama with junior Jack Washburn on the mound. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is tonight's starting lineup.
1) 2B Peyton Chatagnier
2) SS Jacob Gonzalez
3) 3B Justin Bench
4) 1B Tim Elko
5) CF T.J. McCants
6) DH Kemp Alderman
7) RF Hayden Leatherwood
8) C Hayden Dunhurst
9) LF Calvin Harris
First inning:
North Alabama's Luke Harper singled in the game's first at-bat and advanced all the way to third base. But Washburn escaped the inning unscathed. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led off the bottom of the inning with a home run. Ole Miss leads 1-0 after an inning.
Second inning:
A leadoff single from the Lions came back to bite Washburn, as the runner stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. The runner then came around to score on a fielder's choice to tie the game. Sophomore left fielder Calvin Harris hit a two-run home run just over the outstretched glove of North Alabama's left fielder to put the Rebels up 3-1.
Third inning:
Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit an RBI double, and redshirt sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants drove Elko in from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1. Senior outfielder Hayden Leatherwood hit a double to left center to drive in the sixth run of the game. Harris then struck again with an opposite-field double to drive in a pair of runs.
Fourth inning:
Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run to make it 9-1. That was followed by five more runs to make it a 14-1 game. Senior third baseman Justin Bench capped off the inning with a three-run shot to make it 17-1.
Fifth inning:
North Alabama scored a pair of runs off junior Wes Burton. Freshman John Kramer hit the first home run of his career. It's 19-3 in the sixth.