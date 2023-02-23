OXFORD — After falling behind by four early in the second quarter, Ole Miss finished the half on a 22-6 run, building a double-digit halftime lead.
The Rebels withstood a second-half rally and took down the Missouri Tigers 72-64 on Senior Night at SJB Pavilion Thursday.
With the win, the Rebels (21-7, 10-5 SEC) finish with a 14-2 home record, which is tied for the third-most in program history and the most since winning 15 in 2016-17. The Rebels have also now won 10 SEC games in consecutive seasons for the first time ever.
Seniors Myah Taylor, Angel Baker, Tyia Singleton and Jordan Berry and were recognized before the game. Baker responded with 20 points, 12 coming in the first half. Two others Rebels — Taylor and junior Madison Scott — finished in double-figure scoring.
Ole Miss entered the game making less than five 3-pointers per game but went 4 of 9 from deep in the first quarter alone. Missouri (17-11, 6-9) started the second quarter on a 7-0 run, however, and took a four-point lead less than two minutes into the period. The Rebels responded with 11-straight points, part of a 16-2 run that gave Ole Miss a 12-point halftime lead.
Missouri cut the lead down to four with about a minute left in the third thanks in large part to guard Lauren Hansen who had 15 of her 26 points in the second half. She was 8 for 14 from the floor, 4 for 6 from 3.
Ole Miss, however, got a key steal late in the game then sealed the win at the free throw line.
