Ole Miss scored eight runs in the first inning against Nebraska Sunday afternoon, and the Rebels finished off their perfect weekend at the Cambria College Classic with a 14-5 win over Nebraska.
The No. 4 Rebels (10-2) scored all eight of the first inning runs with two outs, the last three coming on a double from senior centerfielder Ethan Groff. Groff had four RBIs Sunday and drove in eight over the three games against Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska. Senior first baseman Anthony Calarco drove in two runs Sunday and had seven RBIs over the weekend.
“We just continue one through nine to put some really good at-bats together,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … When you do that offensively, even if a guy has a tough night, there’s usually somebody to pick him up.”
Ole Miss went 7 for 18 with runners in scoring position Sunday, 7 for 15 with two outs and finished with 14 hits. The Rebels also walked eight times compared to six strikeouts. Nebraska (5-4-1) starter Caleb Clark was knocked out in the first inning after getting just two outs and surrendering eight earned runs.
Junior pitcher Xavier Rivas gave up a pair of home runs over 4.1 innings of work and gave up three earned runs. He struck out four batters and walked two. Freshman Brayden Jones, freshman Mason Morris and junior Tommy Henninger gave up a combined two earned runs and did not walk a batter over 4.2 innings of relief.
Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman drove in two runs in the fifth with a single, and senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier tripled in senior first baseman Garrett Wood in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch. The Rebels scored runs in each of the last four innings.
Ole Miss hosts No. 25 Southern Miss Tuesday before starting a three-game home series with Purdue on Friday.
