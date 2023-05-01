OXFORD — It took longer than it normally does, but Ole Miss baseball has its first SEC series win of the season.
The Rebels (23-21, 5-16 SEC) entered their weekend series with Georgia having dropped the first six conference series of the season. The defending College World Series champions were swept on three occasions, including last weekend against top-ranked LSU where Ole Miss was a strike away from winning the finale before the Tigers rallied in the ninth.
But none of that mattered Sunday afternoon.
Because when junior right fielder T.J. McCants hit a walk-off single against the Bulldogs to clinch the rubber match of the three-game set, it marked the start of something new.
The Rebels have three SEC series left, the first coming at Missouri starting Thursday. With a chance to make a late push in the SEC standings, McCants believes this weekend’s result could be just the momentum swing Ole Miss needs at the perfect time.
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas-Little Rock (25-16, 10-5 OVC) Tuesday at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
“It is. It’s huge for momentum. And I think it’ll help us to ride on that for the next couple of weekends,” McCants said.
While Sunday’s finale was a roller coaster — Georgia came back to tie the game in both the eighth and ninth innings before McCants’ heroics — freshman pitcher Grayson Saunier’s performance was steady as it gets. Making his first weekend start in more than a month, the Tennessee native had his best start of his young career, going a career-long six innings with one earned run, six strikeouts and no walks over 77 pitches.
Combined with his midweek start against Mississippi State just days prior, Saunier has allowed two earned runs over his last 9.2 innings of work and was named SEC Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon.
Prior to Sunday’s start, Saunier had never completed more than five full innings and had gone five innings just twice.
“He’s been good with the slider and some of the off-speed pitches, but best fastball day, command-wise. He was able to locate on a tough day, I think, to pitch,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … He was terrific … He was really good on Tuesday against State down in Pearl, 70 pitches, and he was really sharp. So, two really good starts for him, and that bodes well for us.”
Quotable
“He played real, real well, as you know, in the fall. He just got off to a slow start, and that can happen. But man, he’s swung it as well, the last three weeks or so, as anybody on the team.” — Mike Bianco on junior third baseman Ethan Lege, who is hitting .371 over Ole Miss’ last nine games.
Rebel Ramblings
Little Rock has a team ERA of 4.80, which ranks 56th nationally and leads the OVC … Little Rock outfielder Tyler Williams is tied for second in the OVC with 20 stolen bases … Ole Miss’ Kemp Alderman is tied for 13th nationally with 18 home runs … The Rebels’ three remaining SEC opponents — Missouri, Auburn and Alabama — have a combined 23-40 record in conference play.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.