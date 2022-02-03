agate Ole Miss-Florida lineup graphic By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Florida (14-8, 4-5 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;22;Tyree Appleby;6-1;Sr.;10.9G;14;Kowacie Reeves;6-6;Fr.;5.2G;23;Brandon McKissic;6-3;Gr.;6.3G;24;Phlandrous Fleming Jr.;6-5;Gr.;10.5F;4;Anthony Duruji;6-7;Sr.;10.0Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;1;Austin Crowley;6-5;Jr.;4.1G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.4G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.9F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.5C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.5Tipoff: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FloridaTV: SEC NetworkSeries: Florida leads 68-48Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 70-54 at SJB Pavilion on Jan. 24.Coaches: Kermit Davis 63-52 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 532-315 in 27th season overall; Mike White 137-83 in seventh season at Florida, 238-123 in 11th season overall. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Florida Linguistics Sport Gainesville Stephen C. O'connell Center Exactech Arena Mike White Coach Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters