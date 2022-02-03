Florida (14-8, 4-5 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;22;Tyree Appleby;6-1;Sr.;10.9

G;14;Kowacie Reeves;6-6;Fr.;5.2

G;23;Brandon McKissic;6-3;Gr.;6.3

G;24;Phlandrous Fleming Jr.;6-5;Gr.;10.5

F;4;Anthony Duruji;6-7;Sr.;10.0

Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;1;Austin Crowley;6-5;Jr.;4.1

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.4

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.9

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.5

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.5

Tipoff: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Series: Florida leads 68-48

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 70-54 at SJB Pavilion on Jan. 24.

Coaches: Kermit Davis 63-52 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 532-315 in 27th season overall; Mike White 137-83 in seventh season at Florida, 238-123 in 11th season overall.

