OXFORD — There are times when the film after a somewhat disappointing game tells a different story than what unfolded during the contest itself.
That was not the case this week when reviewing Ole Miss and Tulsa, according to head coach Lane Kiffin.
The Rebels (4-0) took down the Golden Hurricane 35-27 last weekend, wrapping up an undefeated nonconference slate. It wasn’t necessarily the prettiest victory, though — No. 14 Ole Miss trailed early but surged to a 35-17 halftime lead. The second half wasn’t clean, however, as the Rebels were shut out. In six second-half drives, the Rebels punted four times, fumbled once and ran the clock out to end the game.
“Sometimes you watch the film and it’s a little bit different, or a lotta bit different than you feel after the game,” Kiffin said. “It really wasn’t. I thought that we did some really good things in the first half, especially offensively, whether it was running or throwing … (We) really did some things for the first time this year on defense we hadn’t done. Blowing some coverages, missed hits and runs.”
It was yet another reminder of an important lesson — every game is different, every play is different, every week is different. You can’t expect what happened before to occur again simply because it took place the first time. Saturday’s win was a prime example: After giving up 13 points combined through three games, Tulsa put up 27, largely with a backup quarterback in.
The Rebels hadn’t surrendered more than 346 total yards in any of the first three games — and just 447 total against Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech combined — but surrendered 457 against a Golden Hurricane team that provided a steeper test than the previous opposition.
“Like we tell them, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done before, you guys hear it all the time. Every week is independent of the previous week. And every half is. I told them this morning, people want to compare scores, ‘Well if you beat this team by this’ … Every game is different. The halves are different. You would have thought after watching the first half of that game, there’s no way we’re not going to score in the second half.”
This week’s game is another test altogether, as No. 7 Kentucky comes to Vaught-Hemingway for a premier SEC opener. SEC Nation will be on campus Friday and Saturday for the contest, which will air on ESPN at 11 a.m.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
While it’s a big matchup in the college football world, players aren’t getting ahead of themselves and making too much out of the rankings or potential outcomes.
“I feel like every game should be big. You should address each team the way you should, SEC team. Don’t take it lightly and, like I said, focus on the small details, because that’s really big coming into SEC play,” senior defensive tackle K.D. Hill said. “Because the mistakes you made in the beginning of the season, you can’t make later on in the season. Because it will hurt you.”
Judkins named SEC-Co Freshman of the Week
Follow his career-high 140 yard rushing performance against Tulsa, true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. Judkins is 13th nationally with 429 rushing yards through four games.
Rebels unveil new helmet
Ole Miss has partnered with Realtree for a camouflage helmet desigh for Saturday’s game. Realtree is an outdoor performance apparel company founded by Bill Jordan, who graduated and played football at Ole Miss in the 1970s. Fans can buy camouflaged Rebels gear online, at the stadium Saturday or at the Ole Miss Authentics store on Jackson Avenue in Oxford.
Ole Miss-Vanderbilt time announced
Ole Miss’ Oct. 8 matchup at Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.