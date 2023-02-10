OXFORD — What’s already happened in the 2022-23 season for Ole Miss basketball can’t be changed. The only thing the Rebels can do is focus on the now.
And, right now, Ole Miss has a chance to do something it hasn’t accomplished in two-and-a-half months.
The Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) snapped their five-game losing streak Tuesday, taking down Georgia 78-74. Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, and senior forward Myles Burns scored 20.
Junior guard Matt Murrell — in just his second game back from a knee injury — scored 14 points, including six-straight free throws in the game’s waning minutes to seal the victory.
The Rebels host South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Ole Miss defeated the Gamecocks last month 70-58 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.
Prior to the win against the Bulldogs, the Rebels had dropped 11 of 12 overall. But a single win can be the start of something new. And, with just seven games left in the regular season, Ole Miss is focused on closing out its trying season on a high note.
The Rebels will try to win consecutive games for the first time since November, when Ole Miss started the season on a six-game winning streak.
“We talked about winning February, and this is about the seventh SEC game we’ve had kind of like this, that we could sit back and look and have four or five more wins. But we don’t,” head coach Kermit Davis said following the Georgia game. “But any of these wins are great. Now we’re winning one in February.
“ … You just try, for the first time, to win some back-to-back games and get some momentum and get to feeling good.”
The Rebels have a tough end to the regular season following the matchup with the Gamecocks, with games against Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri — all teams currently with records .500 or better.
As far as Davis is concerned, what happened during the 1-11 stretch is of little consequence now. It’s not something he or the Rebels focused on when things were spiraling downward, telling reporters he didn’t even know how many games in a row Ole Miss had lost before winning at Georgia.
All that matters now is who’s next on the schedule.
“I don’t know what the streak is. I’m telling you, and I promise you, I don’t know anything outside of my house and our locker room and our guys and our staff. I don’t read one thing. I don’t know anything. I just know who our next opponent is. I'm going to do right by these guys and coach them hard every single day.
“ … whatever streak it is, I’m sure glad we broke it today.”