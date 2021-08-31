OXFORD – It’s finally game week, after a fashion.
Following a promising 5-5 campaign in head coach Lane Kiffin’s first season, Ole Miss will take center stage next Monday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against Louisville. The Rebels are ranked No. 25 in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.
First up for Ole Miss are the Cardinals, led by third-year head coach Scott Satterfield and dynamic quarterback Malik Cunningham. It is the first meeting between the two schools.
“This is a really good opportunity for us to play on a national stage, I think the only game going on at that time,” Kiffin said Tuesday. “(Louisville) present a lot of challenges there with a very good quarterback who can make a lot of plays with his arm and feet, and a very veteran offensive line.”
Cunningham, a redshirt junior, has thrown for 4,678 yards 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons and has added an additional 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing. Louisville went from eight wins in 2019 to just four in 2020, but still presents a legitimate threat, largely because of Cunningham’s many talents.
“He can throw the ball really well, but then takes off and runs. (It’s) very challenging to contain him,” Kiffin said. “There’s a lot of challenges with that.”
The Rebels offense averaged nearly 40 points per game last season and figures to be explosive once again with redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral back in the fold. Corral threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020.
Kiffin isn’t expecting anything to come easy on offense against an experienced Louisville defense, however. The Cardinals return 14 defenders who started at least one game last season.
“They’re multiple in what they do. They give you protection issues, trying to figure out where everybody is,” Kiffin said. “(It’s a) challenging opportunity for us.”
Depth chart set
Ole Miss released its first depth chart of the season on Tuesday, and there weren’t a ton of surprises.
Corral and the majority of the offense were mostly set: he is flanked in the starting lineup by running back Jerrion Ealy in the backfield and a plethora of receivers in seniors Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders and junior Jonathan Mingo. The offensive line is junior left tackle Nick Broeker, sophomore left guard Caleb Warren, senior/Utah transfer Orlando Umana, senior right guard Ben Brown and sophomore right tackle Jeremy James. Louisiana-Lafayette transfer/junior Chase Rogers is listed at the team’s top tight end.
The defense is a little less clear at the top, as there are several positions with “or” listed between players as co-starters.
The top defensive ends are sophomore Cedric Johnson and senior Sam Williams. The interior of the defensive line is led by sophomore Isaiah Iton/sophomore Jamond Gordon and junior Quentin Bivens/junior K.D. Hill.
At linebacker, seniors Lakia Henry and Mark Robinson are listed as the top outside linebackers while senior/Maryland transfer Chance Campbell and senior MoMo Sanogo are atop the depth chart inside. Senior Otis Reese, a Georgia transfer, is the top nickelback.
In the secondary, senior Jaylon Jones/junior Miles Battle will man one cornerback slot while senior Deane Leonard and junior Deantre Prince are listed on the other side. Senior/Navy transfer Jake Springer will start at strong safety while junior A.J. Finley will start at free safety.
Freshman Caden Costa won the placekicking job, and freshman Jared Lawrence will be his long snapper. Senior Mac Brown is once again the Rebels punter.
Underrated Ealy?
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy has more than 1,400 rushing yards over the last two seasons but was not listed on the coaches preseason first or second-team All-SEC squads. He was on the first-team as an all-purpose player and the third-team as a running back.
And, if he’s being honest, he does feel he’s being a bit overlooked. To no one’s surprise, Ealy is atop the Ole Miss depth chart once again.
“I do. But then again, there’s many parts of my game that the world hasn’t seen,” Ealy said. “The only thing I have to do is change their opinion at the end of the year, and leave no doubt.”
Somewhat of a surprise under him, however, is the order of the three other backs vying for carries. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. is second, followed by sophomore Kentrell Bullock and junior Snoop Conner. Conner was third on the team in rushing last season with 421 yards and ranked second with eight rushing touchdowns.
Bullock, however, has impressed this summer. If Ealy is the speediest of the group, Conner the bruising power back and Parrish the shifty one, Bullock is the best of all worlds.
“Take all three of what you just said and put it into one guy,” Ealy said. “That’s Kentrell.”
Another quarterback in the mix
While sophomore Kinkead Dent is listed as Corral’s top backup ahead of freshman Luke Altmyer, another challenger has entered into the fray.
Ole Miss has added former Maryland and Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to its roster. Pigrome, a senior, has thrown for 3,392 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career and adds a running element with 955 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pigrome started 10 games in 2020 for the Hilltoppers and threw for 1,615 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He was teammates at Western Kentucky with senior wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, who joined the Rebels in the offseason.
“We like to have depth and competition all the time, so we’re always looking. It’s kind of turned into the NFL with transfers and things,” Kiffin said. “He did a good job. He caused people problems at Western (Kentucky), and so to be able to add him was good. And that competition with the other two guys is still going. Luke’s been limited still. So, we’ll see.”