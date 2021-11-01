OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been doing this a long time, and he’s never seen anything quite like the decimation the Rebels’ offense is currently fighting through.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is battling through an ankle injury initially sustained against Tennessee. It was re-injured in a 31-20 loss at Auburn, to an extent that Corral was carted off the field and Kiffin believed the ankle had been broken.
Corral came back and finished the game, though he did not practice on Monday, according to Kiffin.
The injury bug has bitten the No. 15 Rebels (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) far deeper than that, however. Already missing junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo since the Tulane game, senior Braylon Sanders did not play against LSU. While he was suited up against Auburn, Sanders did not see game action.
Fellow senior Dontario Drummond, who leads Ole Miss with 40 receptions, 658 yards and six touchdowns, was injured on Saturday as well. Kiffin said that, if the Rebels played today, "None of the three receivers are available."
One of the strongest receiving rooms in college football was somewhat empty Saturday night, with the top trio either out or unable to contribute.
The offensive line has also taken big hits, as senior Ben Brown announced on Twitter last week he would miss the remainder of the season with a torn biceps.
It all adds up to a tough matchup when Liberty (7-2), led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and likely first-round pick quarterback Malik Willis, comes to town Saturday morning.
“(Offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby and I, we said, ‘Have you ever experienced anything like this?’ and I said, ‘Not on one side of the ball.’ For whatever reason, they’re just all on offense,” Kiffin said. “Even some that are playing aren’t close to 100%, that are even playing. So yeah, I would like this to be some opponent we’ve never heard of before, you know, that didn’t have a first-round draft pick quarterback, would be nice.