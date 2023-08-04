Georgia Tech Miami Football

Former Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin, who played last season at Oregon State, committed to Ole Miss Friday.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

OXFORD – Former Oregon State running back Jamious Griffin has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Friday. Griffin ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns for the Beavers in 2022. His yardage total ranked third on the team while his touchdown total ranked fifth.

