OMAHA – Yes, Hunter Elliott knows who he reminds people of. Yes, he thinks it’s pretty cool. And, yes, he thinks the jokes are funny, too.
Whenever the Ole Miss freshman pitcher — and Tupelo native — takes the mound for the second game of a weekend series, fans and even his teammates can’t help but be reminded of the last lefty to wear No. 26.
That, of course, was Doug Nikhazy, an All-SEC pitcher for the Rebels who propelled himself into rarified air with a legendary 2021 season that resulted in his being drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
Elliott spent the last few years watching Nikhazy shine for an Ole Miss program that came up agonizingly short of the College World Series. They’re both southpaws, they both wear No. 26 (Elliott wore No. 10 in high school, but John Rhys Plumlee had the number when he got to campus, and 26 was the number sitting in his locker). They both have long, flowing hair and, above all else, both have been really, really good since they first stepped on campus.
Elliott is 4-3 this season with a 2.82 ERA. He has 92 strikeouts in 67 innings. He was named a Freshman All-American and will pitch for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer.
He also knows people on Twitter refer to him as “Little Doug.” Elliott quickly rattles off some of the jokes with his trademark coolness.
“Some people are like, ‘Are we sure that's not Doug? Are we sure they haven't cloned him? Has anyone ever seen them in the same room at the same time?’” Elliott says with a smile.
Elliott has solidified himself as one of the Rebels’ best arms and was the starting pitcher in Hattiesburg in Ole Miss’ 5-0 win over Southern Miss, a victory that propelled the program to Omaha for the first time since 2014. He had the best outing of his young Rebels tenure, striking out a career-high 10 batters over 7 1-3 innings of work.
He might not look like he can shave yet, but Elliott has the demeanor of someone who has been pitching in the major leagues for a decade. The 19-year-old’s stoic manner on the mound — you’ll never see him sweat or show frustration —comes from his preparation. And that preparation is what has allowed him to soar to the biggest stage in college baseball.
Elliott wants the ball in the biggest moments because he knows he can deliver.
“That moment didn’t bother him,” Elliott’s high school coach, Justin Reed, said. “He’s always so cool, and he’s got it all together.”
And even “Big Doug” thinks what the new No. 26 has done is pretty special.
“He's been filling out all the steps, man. He's been so good,” Nikhazy said. “And it’s really been such a pleasure to watch.”
Constant competition growing up molded his composure
Wally Elliott admits he’s partially to blame for the absurd competitiveness of his son.
As the youngest of four children, Hunter had to scrap for everything, which included fighting for the front seat on family car rides. In the same way Ole Miss senior first baseman Tim Elko wasn’t allowed to play board games with his family, the Elliott family eventually had to ban family card nights because it became too much.
“I never let him beat me at basketball or anything that we ever did until he could actually physically do it. He would storm off and be mad, and (his mother) would get mad at me because I wouldn't let him win,” Wally said with a chuckle. “I joke with people and tell them that, I think if he was playing his grandmother in checkers, he’d want to beat her.”
Hunter grew up playing soccer, basketball and football in addition to baseball. While he was great at all of them, Wally first knew his son could be special before he turned 10. While living in Tupelo, Hunter played travel ball with teams in Louisiana and Arkansas. His father made sure to put his son on teams where he would never easily be the best player. There are three current LSU freshmen who were on his travel team, Wally said, and one team Hunter played for had 10 players that eventually played in the SEC or are in the minor leagues already.
There was something to be said for constant competition, to not take anything for granted. It only made Hunter work harder and get used to difficult situations.
Every big game he pitched in as a child never fazed him, whether it was a travel ball game or a state championship matchup for Tupelo High. Wally had friends texting him about Hunter after his super regional gem. His success is a surprise to exactly no one.
“(They) remember him from way back then and, and the text (would) read, ‘First time I ever saw him, I knew he was going to be special,’” Wally said. “I know that may sound like ‘Daddy talk,’ but I mean, he really has always had that composure and always had that mound presence.”
Reed remembers the first time Hunter came out to a varsity intrasquad after transferring from Tupelo Christian Preparatory School as a freshman. Reed knew the lefty’s stuff was good, but he had him working with the rest of the freshmen that fall. Reed told Hunter and the freshman coach that he should come pitch against some veterans.
Hunter faced three varsity players during that intrasquad. He struck out two of them, if Reed remembers correctly. A senior on the Golden Wave approached Reed with all the seriousness in the world afterward.
“I’ll never forget it,” Reed said. “(The player) said, ‘Coach, y’all are bringing that kid up, right? Y’all are going to bring Hunter up and have him pitch for us in varsity, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah man, I think he just solidified that just a second ago.’”
Hunter appeared in 30 games as a pitcher at Tupelo High, and the numbers speak for themselves: a career 17-4 record with an ERA of just 1.02. As a senior in 2021, he was 10-1 with a miniscule 0.56 ERA. He struck out 126 batters in just 63 innings; he also hit .404 with 50 RBIs that season.
If there was a big tournament or game, Hunter was always matched up with the best team in the field. Big crowds never got to him, nor did the highest stakes.
“That’s the one he wanted … He’s a huge competitor. It didn’t matter what we were doing,” Reed said.
Both Wally and Hunter’s mother, Misty, graduated from Ole Miss. Hunter was getting looked at by some of the country’s biggest programs as a freshman, including LSU and Vanderbilt. Elliott committed to the Rebels in ninth grade. Wally remembers his son, point blank, if he had an offer from every school in the country, where he would choose to go.
Hunter’s answer? Ole Miss.
“And I said, ‘So, why go through all that? Why do all the visits? Why talk to all the coaches if you know 100% that this is your dream school, this is your number one pick of schools that you want to go to?’ Wally said. “And (Hunter) said, ‘You're right.’”
The great Ole Miss lefty?
Coming on campus as a freshman and becoming a stalwart on a championship-caliber team isn’t easy, and there is a delicate balance between knowing your place and knowing you have what it takes to help your team. Nikhazy knows all about that.
Like Elliott, Nikhazy was called upon early in his career to be a difference maker. And he was just that, going 9-3 as a freshman in 2019 with a 3.41 ERA.
In a similar way to how Hunter competed against the best players at an early age, Nikhazy used teammate Gunnar Hoglund as someone he tried to chase after. They were best friends, Nikhazy said, but there’s nothing wrong with having a little bit of an edge. It creates competition and, above all else, breeds confidence.
“(It takes) unwavering belief in yourself,” Nikhazy said. “Not in a selfish way, but in a way where you know that you need to succeed for your team to have success, and you have unwavering belief that you could step out on the mound and do that for your team and be quality.”
Hunter said he could count on one hand this season the instances when he had the cliché “butterflies” on the mound. One was before his first college appearance against Charleston Southern in February, a home game at Swayze Field. Other than that, the times are few and far between.
“The guys that match that with talent like he does, and Doug Nikhazy and Drew Pomeranz and others, they're difference makers. Sometimes that's the biggest difference,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Who are the guys that are tough enough to make the pitches when it counts? … Hunter’s got that special quality, that toughness, that grit, whatever adjective you want to use, guy who wants the ball.”
On the road in Hattiesburg, with the opportunity to send his team to the College World Series resting largely in his left hand, what went through Hunter’s mind, knowing fans clad in black and gold wanted nothing more than to see him fail?
Nothing. Literally nothing.
The only thing that matters is the current pitch, because that’s the most important one. There might be a moment when he has to pace around the mound and collect himself, but you’re never going to see Hunter flustered.
“I don't know what it is. I guess I grew up pitching in big games and big spots. So it's shaped me for these times,” Hunter said. “But you know, I feel like in big moments, I'm focused and locked in more than nervous or scared.”
Wally admits he is a bit of a nervous wreck before Hunter pitches, and it starts on Friday nights. His son certainly doesn’t get a cool demeanor from him, he says with a laugh. The family always goes out to dinner the day before Hunter’s starts, if possible. And Wally always asks Hunter if he’s nervous. Hunter’s answer is always the same — No, it’s just another game.
Wally truly believes Hunter’s constant state of being in control comes from doing all the little things. It’s taking care of your body. It’s showing up before everyone else does at practice to make sure you’re fully prepared to work. It’s putting in time with pitching coaches. And it’s doing extra work when no one else is around.
“I think, If you're prepared for the moment, I don't think you're nervous when the time comes,” Wally said.”
Before a given varsity game, Elliott and Tupelo’s catcher — Reed’s son — would be impossible to find. Though, after a while, Reed learned exactly where to find them: the bullpen, precisely two hours before the 7 p.m. game got underway, getting ready.
“It got to be a laughing deal with my son,” Reed said. “He’d go down there and warm Hunter up on Tuesday night … and I’d say, ‘How was he?’ He said, ‘Daddy, you just have to quit asking. He’s the same guy, he’s the same every time he goes down there.’”
There’s a self-assuredness to Hunter, Reed said, that teammates can’t help but gravitate toward. He’s never going to be the loudest guy in the room, and he isn’t a rah-rah guy. But teammates follow him because of his professionalism. That’s no small thing, especially as a young pitcher on a team filled with veterans.
“He’s handled it as a guy not seeming like a freshman,” junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. “And I think that’s good for him, and it’s good for us, the way he carries himself.”
Nikhazy sees himself in Elliott, but also a young player who 'is carving his own path'
When Nikhazy looks at Hunter, he can’t help but see himself. Not just in the cosmetic ways — hair, jersey number, size, etc. — but he sees a similar path toward early success. Hunter is checking off all the same boxes.
Both came out of the bullpen early in their freshman seasons. When their respective teams struggled later in the season, both Nikhazy and Elliott had starting outings that kept the Rebels afloat. Both were freshmen All-Americans. And, by the end of their debut seasons, both had the complete trust and confidence of their coaches and teammates.
At the same time, Nikhazy also sees a young man creating his own legacy. Elliott is stoic and, while occasionally fiery, you can’t really tell what’s going through his head at a given moment. Nikhazy admittedly wore his emotions on his sleeve; he rode that passion.
“I look at him and see a guy that really is carving his own path,” Nikhazy said. “Sometimes it’s hard to see it, because yeah, everyone is going to look through the lens of me … He really does do it his own way. His pitching style, and the way that he attacks hitters is fairly different. There’s not one way to do it.”
When Plumlee left Ole Miss for UCF, Elliott had the chance to switch numbers if he wanted to at some point, Wally said. No. 10 was the number of Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones, who was both Wally’s and Hunter’s favorite player. But no, Elliott wanted No. 26. Even if he didn’t see himself as trying to fill Nikhazy’s shoes, he didn’t want to run from the moment.
“Every single season tells a different story. And every single player does, as well. When you wear the same number, we rock the same haircut,” Nikhazy said. “They’re going to see him, and they’re not going to see me in a couple years. It’s so fresh right now, so I’m sure they do. But in a couple years they’re going to see ‘Hunter Elliott, the two-time All-American,’ and they’re not going to see me anymore. And that’s what’s important.”
Wally went to Omaha with Ole Miss during their last trip to the College World Series back in 2014. When he returned, he distinctly remembers telling Hunter that, even if his Rebels made it back to Omaha sometime between then and when Hunter played there, he wasn’t going. The next time he was going to the College World Series, he told his son, was with him on the team, helping lead the charge.
Wally can’t help but laugh at that moment now. Because it’s here.
“It’s a dream come true for him, and for us as well. I can’t put into words what it’s going to feel like just watching him walk out (on that field), just because it’s a dream of his,” Wally said. “That’s what he said, he said, ‘I want to go to Ole Miss because I want to go to Omaha with Ole Miss.’ And there they are.”