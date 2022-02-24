OXFORD – Injuries around the Ole Miss men’s basketball program have forced new faces into unfamiliar situations. Freshman guard James White is one of the players making the most of his opportunities.
The Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) have lost five of their last six games, with some of those losses coming down to the wire. Ole Miss is without freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, and the team was without senior guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell at Georgia due to the flu.
After playing 65 total minutes in his first 13 college games, White, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Georgia, has played 30 combined minutes in the previous two games. He scored six point on 2 of 5 shooting in Wednesday’s 77-64 loss at Auburn.
They weren’t minutes when the game was out of hand, either. They were crucial minutes and, going forward, coach Kermit Davis might need more of that.
Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M (17-11, 6-9) Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The Aggies won the first meeting with Ole Miss by 16 points on Jan. 11.
“He’s not afraid at all. He’s not afraid,” Davis said. “I thought he tried to defend. He got a little mismatch down on the block, but a couple of our guys did. … I was really proud of James. Thought he guarded. Even the corner 3 (he missed), great shot. I thought he played really well. Like I said, I’ve been really encouraged with him over the last couple weeks.”