Quarterbacks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Wednesday that he has not picked his starting quarterback for Saturday’s matchup. Whether it’s sophomore Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer probably won’t impact the production a ton — Georgia Tech has not been good against the pass over the last few seasons. Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims was a four-star recruit in 2020 but has thrown 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 20 career games.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
One of the top stories of the offseason for Georgia Tech was the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama and is now the Crimson Tide’s lead back. Gibbs led the Yellow Jackets with 746 rushing yards and added 465 yards receiving. He was also a dynamic kickoff returner, averaging 25.6 yards per return with a touchdown. Dontae Smith leads Georgia Tech with 132 yards rushing. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has two rushers in junior Zach Evans and freshman Quinshon Judkins averaging at least 90 rushing yards per game.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
The Yellow Jackets have one touchdown reception this season, and it comes from 6-foot-7 receiver E.J. Jenkins. Ole Miss doesn’t have anyone quite that tall, but sophomore tight end Michael Trigg caught three touchdowns alone last weekend, and senior receiver Malik Heath has two touchdowns as well.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Both Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have been solid in pass protection thus far, with each unit having given up a lone sack over two games. Ole Miss is much better running the ball, however, averaging 250 yards per game on 6.2 yards per carry compared to 158 yards per game on 4.9 yards per carry. Redshirt freshman Jayden Williams is set to get his third start at tackle this season.
Edge: Ole Miss
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Defensive line
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White has three sacks already this season, a big reason why the Yellow Jackets are tied for 12th nationally at 3.5 sacks per game. Ole Miss isn’t far behind at three per game (tied for 16th). The Rebels’ best returning pass rusher, junior Cedric Johnson, has yet to notch his first sack of the season. However, it’s a matter of when, not if, with Johnson. Junior tackle J.J. Pegues has been a game-wrecker up front.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebackers
Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas was All-ACC honorable mention last season and already has 18 tackles this season and 219 in his career. Transfers Khari Coleman and Troy Brown have excelled for the Rebels thus far, combining for 26 tackles thus far. Redshirt sophomore Austin Keys and senior Ashanti Cistrunk have seven tackles and six tackles, respectively.
Edge: Ole Miss
Secondary
Georgia Tech had three interceptions last weekend against Western Carolina. It matched their total from the previous season. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 265 passing yards per game, which is 101st nationally. One of Ole Miss’ strengths is its secondary, where a rotation of veteran players can step into pretty much every spot.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
Ole Miss special teams were dynamic against Central Arkansas, leading to three turnovers and a scoop-and-score touchdown on a bad punt snap by sophomore defensive back Ladarius Tennison. Ole Miss senior Jonathan Cruz has made all 10 of his extra points and his lone field goal attempt. Georgia Tech kicker Jude Kelley has made just 2 of 9 field goals in his three seasons. The Yellow Jackets have struggled on punt and kickoff return defense, ranking 119th and 89th, respectively.
Edge: Ole Miss
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.