OXFORD — The Ole Miss women’s basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday night, dominating Texas A&M 74-54 at SJB Pavilion to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Rebels (19-6, 7-5 SEC) swept the Aggies (14-11, 4-9) for the first time ever. Ole Miss never trailed in the game and led by as many as 23 in the third quarter.
It was also the 50th win at Ole Miss for fourth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
Senior guard Lashonda Monk led Ole Miss with 19 points while sophomore Madison Scott scored 13 points, with eight coming in the first half.
The early portion of the game belonged to Scott, who scored half of the Rebels’ 16 points in the first quarter. She was active and aggressive, taking six shot attempts after totaling five attempts against LSU and six vs. Mississippi State, both Rebels losses.
Scott also put her fingerprints on the game defensively, forcing a turnover on an Aggie inbound pass and blocking McKinzie Green’s layup try at the second quarter buzzer to preserve a 16-point halftime lead.
Ole Miss held Texas A&M to just 7 of 24 from the field in the first half, and Scott played a big part of that defensive effort. The Aggies scored just seven points in the second quarter.
Texas A&M cut the Rebels’ sizeable lead down to 10 early in the fourth quarter, but a corner 3-pointer from senior Mimi Reid with about three and half minutes to play all but iced the game.
The Rebels play at Vanderbilt Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.