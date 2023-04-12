OXFORD — Junior catcher Calvin Harris had three extra-base hits in his first three at-bats Wednesday night — including a solo home run — and freshman pitcher Jordan Vera went five innings in a 13-4 win over Alcorn State at Swayze Field.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Ole Miss (19-14, 2-10 SEC).
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove in four runs. Freshman catcher Will Plattner had the first three hits of his college career.
Junior designated hitter Kemp Alderman hit a 450-foot home run in the seventh inning that went over the batter’s eye in centerfield. He then drove in a pair of runs in the eighth and finished the game on the mound, pitching the ninth inning and striking out three. He hit 94 miles per hour on the radar gun.
Alderman came to Ole Miss as a two-way player, but that was abandoned in the fall of his freshman year. Injuries have taken out a chunk of the Rebels’ pitching staff, and some healthy pitchers haven’t been as effective as expected. Now that Alderman is a veteran player, head coach Mike Bianco and his staff figured it was time to give him a look.
Bianco said Alderman’s pitching “might be a part that we’re going to need here as times goes on.”
“Monday morning, I got a text from Coach Lafferty, that I was throwing a bullpen at practice with some guys kind of banged up, and we lost a couple arms. They just wanted to have another option and see how I threw Monday on the bullpen, see how that went,” Alderman said. “And then, after the bullpen, coach said, ‘Hey, you’re probably going to pitch in the game on Wednesday, so be ready.’ And, you know, anything I can do to help this team win, I’ll do it.”
“ … I didn’t know how I’d be on throwing strikes the first time. I mean, I couldn’t feel my legs when I went out there, and there’s (not many people) in the crowd. But, first time pitching since high school, I mean, I was pumped up.”
The Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, the first two runs coming on a wild pitch that ricocheted around the backstop and scored runners on second and third. Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the second, and Ole Miss scored two more in the fourth — which included Harris’ home run — two in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth.
The last three runs Ole Miss scored came off the bat of Alderman.
“We’ve seen the one over the batter’s eye before. So tonight, for me, probably being able to throw it low 90s, mid 90s, throw a couple breaking balls, a changeup, and throw it in the strike zone, and look the part,” Bianco said. “Not just be the thrower, but the guy that was a good pitcher in high school and travel ball and a guy that we thought might one day do that.
“ … Where we are, that’d be a nice piece if he can continue to do that.”
The Braves (5-24, 2-10 SWAC) scored three runs in the fifth on three wild pitches from Vera. Vera finished with three earned runs over five innings of work. He gave up two hits, struck out four batters and walked three.
Ole Miss plays at rival Mississippi State in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
