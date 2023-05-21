Ole Miss gets commitment from 4-star, in-state prospect Kamron Beavers By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email May 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — Bay Springs defensive lineman Kamron Beavers — a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 class — committed to Ole Miss Sunday evening, he announced on social media.Beavers had offers from Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas, among others.The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder had 13.5 tackles for loss in 2022, per MaxPreps. Beavers is the third four-star prospect in the Rebels’ 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 24 in 247Sports’ rankings. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists michael.katz@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Kamron Beavers 247sports Bay Springs College Football Sociology Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you