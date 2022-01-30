OXFORD – Part of the growth progress for Ole Miss women’s basketball is keeping poised when the chips are down. Georgia was able to withstand any and all ebbs and flows the Rebels threw their way Sunday afternoon at SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels, ranked for the first time in 15 years, weren’t able to do the same.
No. 24 Ole Miss struggled all afternoon shooting — from both the field and the free throw line — and trailed by as many as 17 in the third quarter. The Rebels cut the deficit down to six on two occasions in the fourth quarter but were unable to get any closer, falling to the No. 15 Lady Bulldogs 62-52.
The Rebels (17-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) have now lost consecutive games for the first time all season, having lost at South Carolina on Thursday night.
Ole Miss trailed by 13 after the first quarter and faced an uphill battle the remainder of the afternoon.
“(Georgia) was just poised and made the winning plays when it mattered,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. ”You can’t miss 11 free throws … not if you’re trying to give yourself a chance to win. Those are things we have to learn, how to make winning plays, and I just didn’t feel like we did that today.”
Ole Miss shot just 4 of 14 in the first quarter and never found much semblance of rhythm at any point in the game. The Rebels trailed by 13 at halftime and by 17 midway through the third quarter.
But Ole Miss had a run in them, cutting the Lady Bulldogs’ (16-4, 5-3) down to just two possessions on a pair of occasions in the fourth quarter. The Rebels didn’t do themselves any favors from the free throw line late either, hitting just 3 of 6 tries.
Senior center Shakira Austin was inefficient from the field for the second-straight game, finishing with nine points on 3 of 14 shooting.
Senior guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 13 points. Georgia center Jenna Staiti led all scorers with 22 points on 10 of 14 from the field.
“People are not going to let Kira just dance and do what she wants to do. I didn’t think she played well in South Carolina (either),” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought it was very individualized, and she doesn’t like to play that way, and I don’t like her to play that way.”
In addition to Georgia having been through tough, ranked matchups in recent years, McPhee-McCuin admitted fatigue played a factor. The Lady Bulldogs had a week between games; Ole Miss was supposed to as well but had a rescheduled matchup against the Gamecocks thrown in midweek on fairly short notice.
“What you saw was fresh legs vs. not fresh legs,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought that we just gave into fatigue.”
Every game is a learning experience for Ole Miss, a team relying on a combination of young players and transfers without experience in these types of big games. The Rebels travel to Missouri for a game Thursday and host LSU next Monday.
“When you play ranked teams, you have to play like you’re desperate from the jump,” McPhee-McCuin said. “These (ranked) teams are poised and ready to go. … This is not something that is new for them. And so, we have to play with that sense of urgency from the beginning. And that’s something that we’ll learn from watching film on Tuesday.”