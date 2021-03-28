COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss freshman Madison Scott, a McDonald’s All-American from suburban Washington, D.C., believed she had signed with a rising program.
Now she believes she’s signed with one that’s ahead of schedule.
Ole Miss will take on Rice today at 1 p.m. in the Women’s NIT championship game. In the made-for-COVID-19 format all WNIT games for the Rebels have been played at Collierville High School, and so will the title match.
Rice is 22-4 after defeating Delaware 85-75 in Friday’s other semifinal. The Owls went 12-2 and won the Conference USA West division but lost to Middle Tennessee State in the C-USA Tournament championship game.
Scott’s enthusiasm isn’t dampened by being in the WNIT and not the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss (15-11) is in a postseason championship for the first time in program history.
In 2018-2019 Yolett McPhee-McCuin took over a program that had emerged from NCAA sanctions to go 18-62 in SEC play in five seasons under Matt Insell.
“I used to ask coach, ‘How long till we get to this or to that,’” Scott said. “This year we didn’t even think postseason.”
McPhee-McCuin is coaching a team in a championship game for the first time since leading Jacksonville to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title game in 2016. The Dolphins defeated Florida Gulf Coast on its home floor to earn an NCAA bid. That was McPhee-McCuin’s third season at Jacksonville.
“My players from that team have been texting me, ‘Coach, year 3, year 3 …’ I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said.
Rice will offer a challenge the Rebels have not seen in 6-foot-9 post player Nancy Mulkey. The Oklahoma transfer averages 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots.
Mulkey had 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against Delaware but got off only three shots and did not score.
Ole Miss has post size and athleticism in 6-5 Maryland transfer Shakira Austin.
Scott was named SEC freshman of the year largely for her tenacious rebounding. Her emergence in the WNIT – she’s shooting 56 percent in the tournament – has made the Rebels more dangerous in the frontcourt.
After testing positive for COVID-19 McPhee-McCuin isolated then coached in the tournament for the first time on Friday when Ole Miss defeated Northern Illinois 60-50. She believes her team can get to the big tournament in 2022.
For now she’s focused on a WNIT championship.
“This experience has been phenomenal. I really appreciate them having this tournament for a group of pretty good teams in this COVID season,” she said. “It’s been incredible for my team to get the experience they’re getting. It’s exactly what we need as a springboard to where we want to go.”