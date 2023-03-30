Ole Miss women's golf senior Andrea Lignell made program history at the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Thursday, becoming the first Rebel golfer to advance to the final round of the tournament in its five-year history.
Sitting in second place after yet another round in the 60s at the Champion's Retreat Golf Course, Lignell owns a score of 136 (-8) on the week. Five strokes back from the lead, Lignell now advances to play in the final round of the ANWA from Augusta National Golf Club.
"I missed a few more fairways today that I didn't miss yesterday, but I just kept my head in the game and tried to keep the same mindset that I had yesterday," Lignell said. "I'm just trying to have fun out here and hit a lot of greens."
Lignell currently has 10 birdies on the week in Augusta, as the Gothenburg, Sweden, native aims to match the highest finish of any Swedish golfer at the ANWA in the tournament's history (Ingrid Lindblad - T2nd - 2022).
The field of 72 of the world's best amateur golf players was cut down to just 32 heading into Saturday's final round, with the cut line ending up at two-over par.
Fellow Rebel senior Chiara Tamburlini fell just short of joining Lignell in the final round on Saturday, finishing three strokes shy of the cut line with a score of 149 (+5) on the week. Tamburlini's two-day score ended up being the second-best score for a Rebel at the ANWA in the tournament's history behind only Lignell, surpassing the previous best of 155 (+11) set by both Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann in 2021.
Johnson, who was playing the ANWA for the third time of her career, finished her week tied for 63rd overall with a score of 153 (+9). The score marks a new personal-best for Johnson at the ANWA, besting her marks of 155 (+11) and 156 (+12) in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Lignell is set to tee off on Saturday from Augusta National Golf Club, tee times to be announced. TV coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will be provided by NBC.
