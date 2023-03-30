Andrea Lignell

Ole Miss Womenís Golf in The Ally Tournament in Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, MS, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

 Petre Thomas Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women's golf senior Andrea Lignell made program history at the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Thursday, becoming the first Rebel golfer to advance to the final round of the tournament in its five-year history.

Newsletters

Recommended for you