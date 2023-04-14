Chiara Tamburlini

Ole Miss senior women's golfer Chiara Tamburlini has garnered a 3.97 cumulative GPA as she aims to graduate Summa Cum Laude later this May with her bachelor's in finance, as well as a minor in mathematics.

 Ole Miss Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women's golf senior Chiara Tamburlini was recognized as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the third round of the SEC Championship, the conference announced on Friday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you