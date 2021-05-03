OXFORD – After a weekend sweep of No. 13 South Carolina Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and pitcher Gunnar Hoglund have been honored by the SEC.
Hoglund, named pitcher of the week, held the Gamecocks to one hit in six scoreless innings pitched in the Rebels’ 5-1 victory in Game 1 on Friday.
For Hoglund, it was a strong performance after being a late scratch from his start against LSU the week before because of stiffness in his throwing arm.
Gonzalez was named the freshman of the week after hitting 4 for 9 with a double, a home run and five RBIs with six runs scored.