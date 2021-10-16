KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Behind a dominant first-half performance, No. 13 Ole Miss squeaked past Tennessee 31-26 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium to improve to 5-1 on the season. Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ win, the first win in Knoxville for Ole Miss since 1983.
Matt Corral is the best quarterback in college football
It wasn’t Corral’s best performance from a passing standpoint — 21 of 38 passing and his first interception of the season — but the Heisman Trophy contender made play after play with his legs, rushing for 97 yards in the first half and 195 in the game. Every time the Rebels were in a predicament on offense, Corral seemed to come through with a big scramble. He was a one-man momentum swing and outrushed Tennessee on his own. He finished with 426 yards of offense.
Despite being without two of his top receivers for most of the game, Corral made the plays he needed to. Junior Jonathan Mingo missed his third game in a row, and senior Braylon Sanders left Saturday’s game with a lower body injury. His third-quarter touchdown pass to senior Dontario Drummond put the Rebels back up by double-digits and kept things from getting close.
Jake Springer really does make a difference
The Ole Miss defense was night and day better Saturday night than it was last weekend against Arkansas. Springer, playing in his first game since the season opener, was all over the field making plays. He was a sparkplug that always seemed to be making a tackle or pushing a blocker into his own backfield.
The senior linebacker made a team-high 14 tackles in the game. More than that, however, was the fact he always seemed to be in the backfield causing chaos. He finished the night with five tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a key cog in a defense that held the Volunteers two touchdowns under its season scoring average.