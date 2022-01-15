OXFORD — It was about as picture-perfect a first half as Ole Miss could have asked for against No. 4 Auburn.
In front of a packed Saturday night crowd at SJB Pavilion, the Rebels jumped out to a 14-point lead against the mighty Tigers, who very well might be ranked No. 1 come Monday.
But Auburn is one of the best teams in the country for a reason. And that fact showed down the stretch at the Rebels’ expense.
Behind an explosive offensive start, Ole Miss led Auburn by six at halftime, their first lead over a top-five team since March 5, 2019 over No. 5 Kentucky.
The Tigers roared back, however, going on a 20-5 run over an 8 minute, 34 second span in the second half and held Ole Miss just 29.2% from the field in the final 20 minutes. Auburn outscored the Rebels (9-7, 1-3 SEC) by 15 in the second half to win 80-71.
The Rebels battled back and punched Auburn with their strongest blow. But there were no moral victories to be found postgame in the locker room.
“Zero (moral victories),” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We have to take pockets of good play for our team, and we will do that. Because we had some really good pockets of play.
“There’s probably about a minute and a half the first half, probably about a five-minute period in the second half that the game separated.”
Coming off a dismal 35% shooting performance at Texas A&M just a few nights before, the Rebels couldn’t have started much better against the Tigers, making 13 of 22 to open the game and leading by as many as 14 with just over six minutes left in the half.
It was all about seniors Tye Fagan and Nasier Brooks early, as the two scored 12 and 10 points in the first, respectively. Ole Miss was a scorching 6 of 12 from 3 and shot nearly 55% in the first half.
Unfortunately, Auburn lived up to its reputation as a scoring juggernaut, particularly in the half’s final few minutes.
The Rebels turned the ball over four times in the last 2:45 of the period, and Auburn finished the half on a 7-0 run to cut their halftime deficit to just six.
It served as one of the game’s turning points, but wasn’t a moment that had the Rebels worried.
“We weren’t happy about it, but at the end of the day it’s basketball. You know a team’s going to go on a run, especially a great team like Auburn,” Fagan said. “We still felt like we were in control of the game.”
Auburn started the half hot and, after a bit of back-and-forth jousting, Wendell Green gave Auburn a 55-53 lead with a 3-pointer. It was followed by a 3-pointer from Zep Jasper that increased the lead to five.
A double-digit lead had dissipated in 14 minutes of in-game action.
“I’ll take the blame for that,” Fagan said. “As an older guy, I think it‘s my job to keep us together as a unit. I think it’s my job to make sure we stay poised when other teams go on a run, because it’s the SEC. There’s a lot of great teams in this conference, that’s what they’re going to do.”
But the Rebels didn’t lose their composure, as a 3-pointer from sophomore Matthew Murrell and put-back dunk from sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield tied the game at 58.
Auburn proceeded to blow the game back open with a 9-0 run and extended the lead back up to 11. Again, Ole Miss battled back, cutting the lead down to four.
Auburn hit 7 of 9 shots down the stretch, while the Rebels went scoreless over the last 3:05 of the game.
Fagan finished as Ole Miss' leading scorer with 17. Brooks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Walker Kessler led Auburn with 20 points, while Wendell Green Jr. scored 12 of his 14 in the second half.
“They never gave up. Obviously, we knew that going into the game. Coach said it like, ‘This team isn’t going to quit. Like, if you hit them in the mouth, they’re not going to quit,” Fagan said. “And once they hit us in the second, I just felt like we never recovered as a team.
“We competed — I’m proud of the way we competed tonight — but we never recovered once they went on their run late in the second half.”