OXFORD — Ole Miss’s historic 2021 football season will make a bit more history before it’s all said and done. And as it turns out, the Rebels will spend New Year's in their home away from home.
The Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) were ranked No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will play No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It is the 37th bowl appearance in program history and 10th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, the most berths in any one bowl for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss and Baylor have played once previously, a 20-10 win by the Bears in 1975.
Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss won 10 regular-season games for the first time in program history. With redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral leading the charge, the Rebels averaged 35.9 points per game, which ranked 18th nationally.
The biggest difference came on the other side of the ball, however, as Ole Miss surrendered nearly two touchdowns per game less (25 points per game) than it did in 2020 (38.3).
Ole Miss, ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, has never won 11 games in a season and has reached the 10-win mark eight times.
On Saturday, Ole Miss announced it had agreed to a new contract with Kiffin, though the details were not disclosed. By mandate, the longest a contract can be in Mississippi is four years, and it is believed the deal will pay Kiffin at least $8 million per year.
Ole Miss is 6-3 in the Sugar Bowl game all-time, last playing in it following the 2015 season. Ole Miss took down Oklahoma State 48-20 in that game, and quarterback Chad Kelly was named MVP.
It is the program’s first New Year’s Six bowl game appearance in six seasons and the second-straight bowl appearance overall for the program. Ole Miss won the Outback Bowl against Indiana last season 26-20. Prior to that, the Rebels went four years without a bowl bid. In the four seasons prior to Kiffin's arrival, Ole Miss had a combined 20-28 record.
Baylor (11-2) won the Big 12 championship Saturday in an exciting 21-16 victory over Oklahoma State. Under second-year head coach Dave Aranda, the Bears improved from 2-7 in 2020 and have the No. 2 scoring defense in the conference (14th nationally), surrendering 19.2 points per game. They also average 32.5 points per game.