OXFORD — There’s something to be said for quick turnarounds, whether it’s by choice or not. And Ole Miss made sure it moved past a tough few days in Oxford as best it could.
The Rebels’ (23-17, 6-12 SEC) series loss to Mississippi State last weekend ended in heartbreaking fashion, a 7-6 defeat Saturday in 11 innings where the Rebels tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a home run by sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez only to see Brad Cumbest hit a game-winner in extras. After winning the opener of the series, Ole Miss lost the last two games.
Just a few days after the loss, the two teams played again in Pearl for the Governor’s Cup, a trophy Ole Miss hadn’t won since 2015. The Rebels took down the Bulldogs at Trustmark Park, a 5-2 win where junior Drew McDaniel and the rest of the pitching staff dominated.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
The heartache after the series finale was as real as it gets. But the key to Tuesday’s win was moving forward. And the Rebels did just that.
“Our mentality after weekends like that, or just losses in general, is just flush it, just don’t worry about it. There’s nothing you can do about it. Just go on to the next game,” McDaniel said. “And that’s really what we did. I think we came out and played a really complete game tonight.”
Another tall task awaits in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as No. 5 Arkansas hosts the Rebels Friday through Sunday. The Razorbacks (32-9, 12-6) feature one of the top pitching staffs in college baseball, ranking sixth nationally with a 3.27 earned run average. First pitch Friday is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.
Ole Miss’ starters for the weekend will be junior Dylan DeLucia on Friday, freshman Hunter Elliott Saturday and junior Derek Diamond Sunday. DeLucia is coming off the best performance of his career, a 117-pitch complete game last Thursday where he gave up just two earned runs and struck out eight Mississippi State batters.