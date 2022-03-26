OXFORD — No. 1 Ole Miss once again struggled against No.5 Tennessee’s elite arms, not notching their first hit of the game until the fourth and just four overall in a 10-3 loss to the Volunteers in the second game of a three-game set.
The Rebels (16-6, 2-3 SEC) have dropped the first two games of the series. Over the first two matchups, Ole Miss has been outscored 22-4 and has just eight hits.
"They have some really good pitchers, and they’re establishing fastball and they’re throwing offspeed stuff for a strike," junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. "I can’t remember the last time they just walked one of our guys on four-straight balls, and we’ve done that a ton this weekend. We just have to come out ready to play and compete and we came back down from it.”
Despite giving up three runs in the first two innings, sophomore Jack Dougherty was overall solid in his first three innings of work, striking out five. The Rebels had a chance to chip away at a 3-0 lead in the third, as the first two Ole Miss runners of the inning reached via error. No runs were scored despite sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman reaching third.
The fourth wound up being Dougherty’s downfall, though, as he surrendered three runs to Tennessee (21-1, 5-0), the last two coming with two outs, making it a 6-0 game. Senior Justin Bench got the Rebels' first hit of the game in the fourth with a double, but the Rebels were unable to cash it in. The Volunteers proceeded to add two runs in the fifth.
"Jack competed like he always does," coach Mike Bianco said. "One of the things we talked about, it's not just pitch count, but you know, there's pressure-packed pitches, and he had to throw so many pressure-packed pitches in the first couple innings that, I think he ran out of juice. And you know, by the third inning, you know, he was missing some spots, his (velocity) dropped down."
Hunter Elliott entered the game for Dougherty in the fourth and went four innings, giving up three runs and striking out six.
Ole Miss had another scoring chance in the seventh with a pair of runners on with one out but were again unable to plate any runs. The Rebels’ lone runs came off the long ball when senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a two-run home run off of fireballer Ben Joyce in the eighth, taking a 100 mile per hour fastball to right center, and when sophomore Kemp Alderman hit a solo shot in the ninth.
“(We have to) come out with more confidence. We’ve kind of came out laid back both times, and we just haven't come out," Dunhurst said. "Only a few guys have really came out and shown some dog, and we have to have everybody if we’re going to win.”
The Rebels and Volunteers wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 1:30 p.m. Dunhurst didn't shy away from the gravity of the series finale.
“If they sweep us, that’s really big. We have to at least take one," Dunhurst said. "We’ve sold out the crowd all three games this weekend, and they’ve all came to watch us, so we feel like we should perform and let them see something.”
Pregame:
OXFORD — After a 12-1 loss in the opener of a huge three-game series with No. 5 Tennessee, top-ranked Ole Miss will try to rebound in Game 2 with sophomore Jack Dougherty on the mound. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is tonight's starting lineup.
1) SS Jacob Gonzalez
2) 2B Peyton Chatagnier
3) CF Justin Bench
4) 1B Tim Elko
5) 3B Reagan Burford
6) RF T.J. McCants
7) DH Kemp Alderman
8) LF Hayden Leatherwood
9) C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning:
Tennessee scored two runs off Dougherty on hits from Drew Gilbert and Trey Lipscomb. Volunteers pitcher Chase Dollander struck out the side in an easy 1-2-3 inning. Tennessee leads 2-0.
Second inning:
The Volunteers tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly from Jared Dickey. Tennessee leads 3-0. The Rebels are still looking for their first baserunner.
Third inning:
Dougherty has five strikeouts through three innings, and his third inning was his best — a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. Ole Miss got the first two runners of the inning on via error and advanced a runner to third. The Rebels were unable to score any runs, though.
Fourth inning:
A two-out double from Seth Stephenson drove two more runs in, ending Dougherty's night. Freshman Hunter Elliott entered in relief and retired the last batter of the inning on one pitch.
In the bottom of the inning, senior outfielder Justin Bench broke up the no-hitter with a double to lead off the inning. Ole Miss again failed to cash in. Volunteers lead 6-0.
Fifth inning:
Tennessee added two more runs, both coming off Elliott. It's 8-0.
Sixth inning:
Elliott walked a runner, but he was picked off later in the inning as the Volunteers didn't score any runs. Ole Miss still has just one hit.
Seventh inning:
Ole Miss got runners to second and third with one out but failed to score.
Eighth inning:
Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a two-run home run off of flamethrower Ben Joyce, taking a 100 mile per hour fastball to dead center to make it a 10-2 game.