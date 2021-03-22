COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss has made the Final Four of the Women’s NIT.
The Rebels fought off a fourth-quarter push from Colorado to win 65-56 in the Memphis Region quarterfinals Monday night at Collierville High School.
The Rebels (14-11) will face the Northern Iowa, a 58-50 winner over Saint Louis, Friday night at 7 at Collierville High School.
Ole Miss broke open a close game with a 28-11 second-quarter edge to lead 39-23 at halftime.
The Buffaloes cut into the lead in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Snudda Collins and a driving layup from Madison Scott pushed the lead back to 15 going into the fourth quarter.
The Buffs rallied again.
Colorado was as close as three points back after a free throw with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining, but strong defense down the stretch – most notably blocked shots from Scott and Donnetta Johnson – helped the Rebels to the finish line.
“Early in the year those losses that were close, the LSU game that was close, the Tennessee game that was close … we were grinding through that to learn how to win games like this,” acting coach Shay Robinson said.
Ole Miss center Shakira Austin had a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Buffs didn’t let Austin dominate the middle. She was 3 for 8 from the floor but 6 for 7 from the free throw line. Johnson led the Rebels with 15 points.
Scott had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Collins finished with 11 points going 3 for 5 from 3-point range.
Ole Miss has not allowed a WNIT opponent to shoot 40 percent. The Buffs were 19 for 50 from the floor for 38 percent.
It was defense that helped the Rebels take back momentum from the Buffs (12-11).
“We were not up in the passing lanes, not being disruptive, not winning loose balls which we call our balls. We weren’t getting on the glass, we were slack,” Robinson said. “It was just getting back to defense.”